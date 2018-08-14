Shane Lowry believes he's got his mojo back as he continues his quest to return to the world's top 50 by the end of the year.

'It is like trying to find a girlfriend or a wife - someone you get on with - and is single' - Shane Lowry on caddie search

While two late bogeys cost him crucial FedEx Cup points and he slipped to tied 12th in the US PGA, the Offaly man headed to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro yesterday with a spring in his step.

A top-five finish may be enough to catapult him into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings who keep their cards on Sunday.

But Lowry is looking at the bigger picture and made getting back into the world's top 50 with a strong finish to the European Tour season his priority.

"I feel like I can get back in the top 50 in the world that way," Lowry insisted.

"I feel like I have got my mojo back and I have a bit of confidence more than anything else. I will go to Greensboro next week looking to contend as opposed to most of the year, going to try and make cuts."

He's reluctant to say that his split during the Open with long-time caddie Dermot Byrne, now with Julian Suri, is the reason he's playing well and enjoying the game again.

"You have doubts in your own head, and you have people start doubting you," Lowry said. "And it's a lonely game and a tough place when you are not playing well. But when you are back, there is no better place in the world to be.

"That's the reason why we endure days like Carnoustie and things like that. I feel like I am back to myself, be it the caddie change or whatever that might be it.

"I am very slow to say that, because Dermot was unbelievable to me and we are still great friends."

Up seven spots to 81st in the world and now 139th in the FedEx Cup standings, Lowry believes he can contend in Greensboro.

"That's three weekends in a row right up there, back where I feel I belong," Lowry said.

"I have to go to the Wyndham Championship now and try to get myself back up for that, which might be a little bit difficult"

As for his brother Alan, who is set to return to his day job next week, Lowry is in no hurry to appoint new caddie.

"I think I am going to play it out until the end of the year and then see if I can get someone I want or I like," he said.

Beaming, he added: "It is tough because it is like trying to find a girlfriend or a wife - someone you get on with - and is single!"

As for Sunday's seven-minute delay on the 16th for a ruling he didn't agree with, Lowry's playing partner Justin Thomas had his back.

"It had nothing to do with Shane," Thomas said of his visible annoyance at the time.

"The rules officials were having a hard time coming up with a ruling.

"They were kind of looking at each other and saying, well, what do we do. And Shane's like, look, just tell me if I get a drop or not...

"He wanted to make sure he got the right ruling because he was still in a position to finish really high in this tournament."

