‘It felt far away’ – Rory McIlroy reveals reason behind emotional reaction after reclaiming number one spot

Fatherhood might have changed Rory McIlroy but he revealed after getting back to world No 1 with victory in the CJ Cup in South Carolina that the last nine months has signified the true rebirth of his game.

Paying tribute to his management team and especially to putting coach Brad Faxon and mental coach Dr Bob Rotella, the Holywood star explained why he was so emotional after closing with a four-under 67 to win his 23rd PGA Tour event by a shot from Kurt Kitayama and return to world number one for the first time since June 2020.

“If someone had told me on the Friday night of the Valero Texas Open when I missed the cut that I would be world No. 1 by October, I would have asked them what they were smoking because I would not have believed them,” McIlroy explained at Congaree after he’d won for the third time since missing the cut by two shots in Texas last February.

He was ranked ninth in the world at the time having fallen as low as 16th in April 2021, his worst word ranking since 2009.

He fought back by briefly changing coach to Pete Cowen and won the CJ Cup @Summit in Las Vegas shortly after a disappointing Ryder Cup performance, where he broke down in tears following Europe’s record 19-9 thumping at Whistling Straits.

He reunited with lifelong coach Michael Bannon shortly afterwards and has been on a tear ever since with his missed cut in April in Texas his only major blip until he also missed the cut again in the FedEx St Jude Championship in August.

In between he retained the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.

He also recorded top 10 finishes in all four Majors for the first time in his career.

“You know, this tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point,” McIlroy said. “I had a really rough Ryder Cup, I've talked about that at length. I think I was outside the top 10 in the world. It's not a position that I'm used to being in.

“I think just the steady climb back up to the summit of world golf and what it takes, right, what it takes. And it's not just me, it's everyone that's a part of my team. It's not a solo effort.

“I just think about everyone that's made a difference in my life obviously not over the last 12 months, but ever. Just thinking over that last 12 months, there's a lot of people that deserve a lot of the plaudits and I'm the one that sits up here and takes them, but there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that people don't know about.

“All of that stuff combined is just as important as what I do out there trying to get these wins.

“It's a team effort and I think whenever I think about that, that's what gets me a little bit choked up and emotional because it's really cool to be on this journey with other people that you want to be on the journey with. That's a really cool part of it.

“My wife, my daughter, my parents, Harry, Sean, Michael, Ro, Fax, Donal. There's a ton of people, right? There's a ton of people who have done a ton of work for me behind the scenes and all of their input culminates in me being able to go out there and try to do these things.”

Admitting he’s changed since becoming a father, he added: “I think those sort of life changes, they're bound to change you, right? I'm not going to be the same person that I was before Poppy was born. All these experiences in some way change you and hopefully they've changed me for the better.

“So yeah, I'm not saying that you're missing anything, but I just think that the last two years, a lot has went on in my life and the vast majority of it for the better and it's great.

“But the only thing I would say that has been a downer at times has been my golf, but it's nice to have come out of those little ruts and get to this spot.”

His voice was trembling with emotion shortly after he finished bogey-bogey to win last night and he admitted getting back to number one once seemed very “far away”.

“I think the last I was -- I think Jason Day -- no, Jordan Spieth got to world No. 1 at Whistling Straits in 2015 when Jason Day won and I didn't get back to world No. 1 until 2020. So it was nearly five years.

“But it wasn't five years of -- it was just five years of top-5, top-10, but it's important, right?

“So anyways, it took me five years to get back in 2020. Then COVID hit, I struggled through COVID. Coming out the back of COVID, sort of struggled a little bit, too. It's been a couple years since I've been world No. 1.

“Again, yeah, it felt far away and I am surprised that over the last six months I've played as well as I have to get back to this spot.”

He pointed to his improved putting as key to a run that has seen him rack up 22 top 10 finishes and three wins in 23 starts since his win in the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, it's massive,” he said. “I feel like with being able to fall back on your putting, it takes pressure off your iron play, it takes pressure off your short game, it takes pressure off your driving. You know that if you can get it up there within 10 feet, whether it's for birdie or for par, feeling really comfortable with the flat stick, it makes the rest of the game just that little bit easier.

“I think last year was the first time ever I finished in the top-20 on TOUR in strokes gained: putting and definitely a big part of it and the work that I've done with Fax and with Rotella. Again, it's not like I'm -- I'm not handing them the reins of my putting, I'm taking ownership of it, but with their input and that's really helped.”

On his fall in the world rankings, he said: “It didn't concern me that I dropped out of the top-10 for a couple of weeks last year, but again, like being used to the position in the world of golf that I am, it probably made me feel further away than I actually was.”

His missed cut in the Valero Texas Open, a week before finishing second in the Masters, was a turning point.

“So for whatever reason, couldn't get out of there on Friday night so I had to wait till Saturday morning to get back to Florida,” he recalled. “That JW Marriott there in San Antonio is massive. I guess there was some party on Friday night and I was feeling pretty bad, missed the cut.

“Got back up to my hotel room and went to order room service and they said it will be a two-and-a-half-hour wait. So I basically missed the cut, went to bed on an empty stomach and I was like, let's just wake up tomorrow and start again.

“I don't know why that sticks out, but I think there was a couple of things that happened that week. I changed my golf ball the following week and that definitely helped get me on this path. I played a new golf ball at Augusta and that was really the turning point to sort of turn the year around.”

He’s now won three times this year and hopes to wrap up the DP World Tour title in Dubai in three weeks.

“Yeah, I mean, all three wins I've had to go out there and win them, right? I shot 62 to win in Canada, I shot 66 at TOUR Championship and then went out with a lead today and shot 4 under to win.

“I think that's been the most satisfying thing. I've put myself in position all those three times and went out there and got the job done and did what I needed to. They're great strides and great steps in the right direction.”