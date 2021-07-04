Irish pair slide as Herbert leads way

Lucas Herbert on the 6th tee during day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate golf course, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry might have gone backwards on moving day, but even with Australian Lucas Herbert leading by a shot from the unheralded American Johannes Veerman, Mount Juliet Estate appears poised to host another Dubai Duty Free Irish Open next year.

While the sponsor’s deal is year-to-year, they are thrilled with the venue, which could lead to an announcement about 2022 as early as today.

The Irish Open could undoubtedly do with a fillip with just four of the world’s top 50 making the trip this year, raising the possibility that the European Tour’s new strategic alliance with the PGA Tour might herald a co-sanctioned event in the future.

World No 91 Herbert, the 25-year old winner of last year’s Dubai Desert Classic, remains on course to become the first wire-to-wire winner since Mikko Ilonen in 2014 despite dropping two shots in his last eight holes.

He carded a two-under 70 in breezy afternoon conditions to lead by one stroke on 15-under par from 29-year old Californian Veerman, who shot 67.

But it was very much a day to forget for McIlroy and Lowry as they were caught out by wet, blustery weather early in the day and signed for respective rounds of 73 and 74.

McIlroy bogeyed the third and then double-bogeyed the fourth after winging his drive into the trees on the right, and while he recovered with birdies at the fifth, 10th, 11th and 13th, he hooked his tee shot out of bounds at the 16th and ran up another double bogey.

“I got off to a rough start, bogeying three and doubling four and did well to claw myself back into it and made four birdies,” McIlroy said. “And then, yeah, I just hit one out-of-bounds on 16, just two bad tee shots, one on four and one on 16 cost me four shots today.”

He insists he’s still happy with his game and gradually adjusting to European conditions as he heads to the Renaissance Club for next week’s Scottish Open before moving on to Royal St George’s for The Open.

“I’m okay,” he said of his confidence. “I drove the ball better at Torrey Pines than I did this week. It’s good to have Pete (Cowen) at the Scottish Open next week, so I’ll get to a bit of work with him. “

He will fly out to the Tokyo Olympics with Lowry after The Open, and he’s upbeat about Ireland’s chances.

“I’m sure we can,” he said of the quest to return with medals. “No offence to the Olympic field, but it’s one of the weakest we play all year.”

Lowry also got off a nightmare start, running up a double-bogey as his seven-iron came up short in the water at the 166-yard third before dropping another shot at the fourth. He birdied the fifth but made no headway on the back nine, mixing birdies at the 15th and 17th with dropped shots at the 14th and 16th.

“The third hole I definitely got caught there,” said Lowry, who had to watch South African playing partner Justin Harding “bin them from everywhere” and shoot 65 that moved into solo third on 12-under.

“Like said to Bo, if it was two weeks ago, I’d be cruising an eight-iron in. I remember I got it going in the Irish Open last year after being in the States for so long. I got fooled with the conditions and the ball not going so far. Look, I’m not going to make excuses. I should have known.”

Despite struggling with a toe injury, Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin leads the home challenge, tied for 21st on seven-under after a 69 as he chases one of three places in The Open.

Graeme McDowell also continued his recovery from his slump, bouncing back from three bogeys in his first three holes to grind out a 70 and share 35th on five-under.