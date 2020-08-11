Irish Open's move North to draw US-based golfers

'Originally scheduled for Mount Juliet from May 28-31, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March and now appears likely to be played at Galgorm Castle Spa & Golf Resort near Ballymena.' (Stock photo)

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open looks set to be held in Northern Ireland the week after the US Open from September 24-27.

Originally scheduled for Mount Juliet from May 28-31, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March and now appears likely to be played at Galgorm Castle Spa & Golf Resort near Ballymena.

While efforts were made to take the event to Co Kilkenny and a move to the Old Head of Kinsale was briefly considered, the Government's Covid-19 restrictions have forced the European Tour to look North according to multiple sources

With as many as 40 European Tour stars set to play in the US Open at Winged Foot from September 17-20, the requirement by the Government that all visitors from the US restrict their movements for 14 days would have decimated the field.

By heading to Northern Ireland, players such as Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell would be able to travel directly to a UK airport and tee it up in one of the European Tour's flagship events.

Rory McIlroy appears certain to miss a trip home, having said in Memphis 10 days ago that he is reluctant to take unnecessary risks with Covid-19.

"I don't know. I don't know if I want to travel, I don't know if I want to be exposed to more things and more people," he said.

While the move has yet to be confirmed by the European Tour it would be a double boost for Galgorm Castle, which is to stage the Challenge Tour's €200,000 Northern Ireland Open supported by The R&A from September 3-6.

Irish Independent