What time, what channel and can fans attend? Everything you need to know about the Irish Open

Ahead of the start of the Irish Open on Thursday, here is everything you need to know about the event.

Just 2,500 fans will be on site at Mount Juliet as Rory McIlroy tees it up in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The tournament is one of 16 pilot trial events as the country slowly relaxes its COVID-19 regulations, which means social distancing and mask-wearing measures will be in place for the galleries at the Thomastown estate in Co Kilkenny.

McIlroy is the big attraction in the field which also features Open champion Shane Lowry, three-time Major winner and current European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer.

When do the gates open to ticket-holders?

From Thursday morning for the start of the first round. There is a Pro-Am Wednesday with the likes of Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin in action as well as Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell, former Tanaiste Dick Spring and rugby star Johnny Sexton. However, fans will have to wait until Thursday to see the stars in action.

Can I watch the Irish Open on TV?

Yes. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is beamed to over 490 million homes around the world in more than 150 countries. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and the Golf Channel, with highlights on RTE and BBC NI.

Are tickets still available?

No. All tickets were allocated on a first come, first served basis and sold out soon after going on sale. While there will be up to 5,000 inside the grounds, including players, caddies and staff, just 2,500 will be paying patrons.

What restrictions are in place?

All spectators at pilot trial events are required to abide by a code of conduct. Fans are required to wear face-coverings at all times, download the HSE Covid-19 contract tracing app and follow the advice of staff and stewards.

Will there be grandstands at Mount Juliet?

There are no grandstands in place this year.

What about food and drink? Can I bring my own?

Picnics and or picnic hampers are not allowed but there are public catering hamlets spread around the venue. They are situated in the Championship Village between the 10th & 16th holes and also on the course near the 6th tee and the 14th green.

Are there toilets on the course?

Yes, at the catering hamlets. There's also an accessibility toilet at the Championship Village.

Will I be able to find an ATM on site?

No. There is no ATM onsite. Contactless/Cashless payments only.

How do I get to Mount Juliet?

Traffic coming from southern routes, will exit the M9 motorway at junction 10 (Knocktopher). From there they will be directed to Knocktopher, onwards to the Ballyhale/ Thomastown Road, turn left towards Thomastown, turn left towards Stoneyford and into Car Park 4.

Traffic coming from the northern routes will exit the M9 at Junction 9 (Danesfort). From there, they will be directed left to Stoneyford. Go through Stoneyford and directed left at the school, along the road to Car Park 4.

Is there parking?

Free Public Parking is located directly opposite the main entrance to Mount Juliet Estate in Car Park 4. Spectators will be required to walk into the venue. The Car Park 4 will be open from:

Thursday: 06:00 -- 19:30; Friday: 06:30 -- 19:30; Saturday: 07:30 — TBC; Sunday: 07:30 - TBC

What about disabled car users?

Blue accessibility badge holders will be able to park in the dedicated area at the front of the Car Park 4.

You will need to display your blue accessibility badge clearly in order to access the dedicated area.

Please contact Linda Wood-Smith: lwoodsmith@europeantour.com if you have any concerns.