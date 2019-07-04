Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden Got off to a difficult start at the Dubai derby Irish Open Pro Am.

WATCH: Brian McFadden had a bit of trouble during the Irish Open Pro Am

The singer, who was playing alongside Davy Fitzgerald and Keith Duffy, hit a ball into the rough at the first hole.

After trying and failing to shift it with his club, McFadden picked the ball up and chucked it at the green.

Sadly he misfired and it rolled into a sand bunker.

"I can't even throw it on the green," McFadden said.

Online Editors