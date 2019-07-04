Sport Irish Open

Thursday 4 July 2019

WATCH: Brian McFadden had a bit of trouble during the Irish Open Pro Am

Brian McFadden during the Pro-Am round at Lahinch
Kirsty Blake Knox

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden Got off to a difficult start at the Dubai derby Irish Open Pro Am.

The singer, who was playing alongside Davy Fitzgerald and Keith Duffy, hit a ball into the rough at the first hole.

After trying and failing to shift it with his club, McFadden picked the ball up and chucked it at the green.

Sadly he misfired and it rolled into a sand bunker.   

"I can't even throw it on the green," McFadden said.

