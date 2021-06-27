| 9.1°C Dublin

Timely return to scene of the sublime

Mount Juliet will welcome a field worthy of many thrilling exploits from times past

Rory McIlroy is showing promising signs of a return to form. Photo: Gregory Bull/AP Expand
Mount Juliet. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Rory McIlroy is showing promising signs of a return to form. Photo: Gregory Bull/AP

Mount Juliet. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Dermot Gilleece

The design contract with the great Nicklaus was sealed in quaintly appropriate circumstances. “I was speaking on my car phone in the car park at Portmarnock Golf Club to Jack, who was in Helsinki at the time,” said Dr Tim Mahony. “And we tied everything up.”

That was how the owner recalled Mount Juliet’s step into the world of tournament golf. And he later observed: “Jack fell in love with the place. Studying every bump and hollow, he left part of himself there.”

Now, by way of celebrating the 30th anniversary of its official opening on July 14, 1991, the venue this week stages the €3m Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship, starting on Thursday. It marks the fourth visit of the event to Thomastown, where it is returning for the first time since 1995.

