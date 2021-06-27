Timely return to scene of the sublime

The design contract with the great Nicklaus was sealed in quaintly appropriate circumstances. “I was speaking on my car phone in the car park at Portmarnock Golf Club to Jack, who was in Helsinki at the time,” said Dr Tim Mahony. “And we tied everything up.”

That was how the owner recalled Mount Juliet’s step into the world of tournament golf. And he later observed: “Jack fell in love with the place. Studying every bump and hollow, he left part of himself there.”

Now, by way of celebrating the 30th anniversary of its official opening on July 14, 1991, the venue this week stages the €3m Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship, starting on Thursday. It marks the fourth visit of the event to Thomastown, where it is returning for the first time since 1995.

Over the years, Mount Juliet has been the scene of wonderful golfing exploits, notably by Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance as the winners of successive Irish Opens, and by Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in the American Express Championship. And other leading talents who toiled there without success, include Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, Paul Azinger and Seve Ballesteros.

It is entirely appropriate that the return of Rory McIlroy to the Irish Open should happen on such splendid terrain. In fact this week’s line-up also includes Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Pádraig Harrington and the latest Irish winner on tour, Jonathan Caldwell, who captured the Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg earlier this month.

Mention of Ballesteros brings to mind the impact of another hugely gifted Spaniard at Portstewart in 2017. As a 22-year-old who had gained his first PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines earlier that year, Jon Rahm provided a stunning foretaste of the talent we witnessed in full bloom last weekend.

Four eagles from Rahm at Portstewart hadn’t been seen in Europe since McIlroy’s exploits when winning the BMW/PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2014. And Rahm’s rivals wouldn’t have found any comfort in his post-victory comment: “I haven’t played my best and I shoot 24 under . . . it’s something completely unreal.” Indeed.

Another Irish Open triumph followed at Lahinch in 2019 and he claimed a unique distinction through a magnificent victory in the US Open at Torrey Pines last Sunday. Up to that point, McIlroy and Hubert Green (1977) were the only players to complete the double of US and Irish Open titles. Rahm, however, has gone a step further by adding the American showpiece to two Irish victories. Regrettably, he won’t be at Mount Juliet. Still, the overall quality of this week’s field is admirable in the current circumstances.

Apart from the leading home players, Tommy Fleetwood will be in action. So will Martin Kaymer, whom Harrington has chosen along with McDowell to join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson in his line-up of Ryder Cup vice-captains for Whistling Straits in September. Other prominent challengers include the holder, John Caplin, the gifted young Scot, Robert MacIntyre, South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Brandon Stone and 48-year-old Englishman, Richard Bland, who is sure to attract an audience of a certain age.

With an overall length of 7,250 yards, Mount Juliet has changed little from its 7,143 yards in 1993, when Faldo captured a third successive Irish Open to mark the venue’s launch on the tournament scene.

As an enduring feature, the treacherous fourth, at 404 yards, retains the capacity to spoil a card with its water left off the tee and guarding the right side of the green. Then at 432 yards, the left to right dog-leg 13th, with water directly in front of the green, remains similarly dangerous. And the finish of 16th (452-yard par-four), 17th (534-yard par-five) and 18th (479-yard par-four), demands straight hitting, tee to green.

In terms of quality of presentation, it probably reached its peak for the victory by Woods in 2002 when John Paramor of the European Tour felt moved to remark: “This is the standard everybody in golf has to aspire to. I have not seen better greens anywhere in the world.”

Small wonder that the Amex was back there in 2006, when Els triumphed. Who wouldn’t want to savour such a standard at tournament level? The death of Dr Mahony in the summer of 2008, however, brought significant change. In October of that year, the resort found it necessary to inform the European Tour on no fewer than three occasions that they didn’t wish to be considered as hosts to the Irish Open of 2009.

In an extremely curious development, they were reacting to Government leaks naming them as the chosen venue, even though they hadn’t been consulted. Things then came to a head when the Minister for Sport, Martin Cullen, went public on the matter.

According to Mount Juliet’s greens superintendent, Aidan O’Hara, there were only “three or four courses in the country”, which could have staged the Irish Open at such short notice. And a links course appeared to present the most viable option.

Though O’Hara was acknowledged as the country’s best at what he did, he felt he couldn’t guarantee the desired standard of agronomy within the anticipated timescale. Typically proud of his craft, he concluded: “There’s no doubt we could present the course better than most European Tour venues, but it wouldn’t be the Mount Juliet standard. And that would hurt a bit.”

So it was that Co Louth GC at Baltray entered the picture at about six months’ notice. Which was to prove a godsend for Lowry the following May when, still in the amateur ranks, he sensationally emerged victorious from a play-off with Robert Rock.

That, incidentally, was also when Lowry received invaluable moral support from McIlroy, two years after they had been teammates in Ireland’s victorious European Amateur Championship line-up at Western Gailes. Now they are to be teammates once more in the line-up for this year’s Olympic Games in Japan.

Having since changed hands to be part of the Tetrarch Group, Mount Juliet had to endure the disappointment last year of a long overdue return of the Irish Open being scuppered by Covid. Due to quarantine restrictions for travellers into the Republic of Ireland, there was an 11th hour move to Galgorm Castle, which coped admirably in trying circumstances while delivering a fine champion in America’s Caplin.

The extent to which serious problems remain is reflected in ‘ground regulations’ for those attending this week. Suffice it to say that detailed instructions run to 2,645 words on the European Tour website. Still, the return of limited spectators at Mount Juliet has to be seen as a bright light in what has generally been a dark time for major Irish sporting events.

Competitors will also find some comfort in an announcement by the Royal and Ancient of additional exemptions in the upcoming Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

These can be earned through the Irish Open, Kaskada Golf Challenge and Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. Invitations will apply to the three leading non-exempt players qualifying at the Irish Open and the leading non-exempt player from the other two events.

Meanwhile, McIlroy’s form on a return to Irish Open action after a two-year absence is somewhat reminiscent of 2016 at The K Club where he recorded a thrilling victory with eagles at the 70th and 72nd holes. On that occasion, the Holywood star arrived here after a share of 10th place in the Masters and prior to a disappointing missed cut in the US Open at Oakmont.

There’s no doubt but that his back-nine performance at Torrey Pines last Sunday will have hurt. From a challenging position of four under par for the championship, a three-putt bogey at the short 11th followed by a double-bogey at the next, killed his chances of challenging Rahm for the title.

Yet typically, he managed to put a brave face on things afterwards, choosing to talk up a splendid 67 on the Saturday rather than Sunday’s shortcomings. “I think I gained over five strokes on the field, tee to green, yesterday (Saturday),” he said, “so I have to take positives from the week.”

He added: “Overall it’s been a good week. I put up a good fight.” This is how leading sportspeople have to think in adversity, to protect their self-esteem. And while there is undoubtedly strong evidence of a return to his best form, one suspects that McIlroy still has some way to travel.

In the meantime, the support of home fans should be a timely boost to confidence. He certainly deserves their cheers having made a huge contribution to the recent success of the Irish Open since becoming involved as its host at Royal Co Down in 2015.

We also look to a strong performance by Lowry, who is building up to a belated defence of his Open Championship title at Royal St George’s, two weeks later. Indeed it has the makings of a very productive Irish week, given the presence of Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney, Gavin Moynihan, Cormac Sharvin and Robin Dawson.

And as a bonus for local observers, there will be an appearance by Kilkenny amateur, Mark Power, who won many admirers in last month’s Walker Cup at Seminole.

The official opening of Mount Juliet involved an exhibition match between Nicklaus and Christy O’Connor Snr, which was captured beautifully by an observing Kilkennyman with a feeling for the county’s great hurling tradition. On hearing that the match would be refereed by Joe Carr, the local remarked: “Be God! That’s like having Christy Ring, Mick Mackey and Jimmy Langton in the same half-forward-line.”

In time, O’Connor and Carr would join the Bear at the pinnacle of the game in golf’s Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the impending match caused Nicklaus to express concern that at 66, O’Connor might not be physically up to playing off the back tees.

“I wouldn’t worry about Christy,” said Carr. “He’s still well capable of taking care of himself.” And it wasn’t O’Connor’s fault that the ball from his pushed, opening tee-shot was picked up by a spectator from the right rough, never to be seen again.

So, after being allowed a Mulligan, he did what most of us suspected he might do. With a level-par 72, he proceeded to beat Nicklaus by two strokes.