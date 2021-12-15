Three Open Championship qualifying places to be on offer at Irish Open in 2022

The 2022 Irish Open will be one of 16 events in 11 countries to offer qualifying spots in The 150th Open at St Andrews through The Open Qualifying Series.

There will be three places up for grabs for the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties at Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny from 30 June to 3 July.

Ireland will have at least four players at The Old Course from 14-17 July, with past champions Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry amongst the players already exempt.

The exempt list includes Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard and Ashley Chesters, who booked their places through the Joburg Open, the first event in the Series which was played in South Africa last month.

The SMBC Singapore Open will be the next chance for golfers to qualify for the milestone championship at the home of golf when it is played at Sentosa from 20-23 January.

A minimum of 46 places in The Open are available through the Series, which provides golfers with opportunities to qualify at events around the world on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Sunshine Tour.

The series includes the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship, which was captured by Seamus Power in July, with one spot on offer for the leading non-exempt player finishing in the top five at Keene Trace in Kentucky from 7-10 July.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues at the leading professional tours to agree an exciting schedule of events through which golfers can qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews.

"There is a real desire among players to be part of this historic occasion at the home of golf and this will undoubtedly spur them on to secure a sought-after place in the Championship next year.”

For the first time, the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia will feature as part of the Series when it is played at Millbrook in Queenstown from 31 March-3 April. Three qualifying places will be offered at New Zealand’s national championship.

On the PGA TOUR, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and John Deere Classic will each have three qualifying places. Two places will be available at the RBC Canadian Open, while the last qualifying place in The 150th Open will be confirmed at the Barbasol Championship on the eve of the Championship.

The Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour for the first time, will carry three qualifying berths. Three places at both the Irish Open and Dutch Open on the DP World Tour will be available.

Four places will be on offer at the Mizuno Open in Japan and two places at the KOLON Korea Open.

Regional Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland, including County Louth, on 20 June.

A minimum of 12 places will then be available at Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on 28 June.