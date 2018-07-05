Sport Irish Open

Thursday 5 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

The Irish Open LIVE: Follow all the Day One action from stunning Ballyliffin

Graeme McDowell is among the early starters
Gareth Hanna

There are 14 Irish golfers battling for their share of the €6m prize fund on offer on the Inishowen peninsula at this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Follow the progress of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and co with our live blog.

 

