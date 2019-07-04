Shane Lowry is exactly where he wants to be after carding an opening round 66 in the Irish Open at glorious Lahinch.

Shane Lowry off to a flyer on day one of the Irish Open in Lahinch

Despite a sluggish start with a bogey on the third, the Offalyman bounced back in style to hit five birdies thereafter.

The first came on the par three fifth before he entered the red with another on nine to card a front nine 34.

Lowry was flawless on the back nine with birdies coming on 12, 14 and 18.

Australia's Wade Ormsby made the most of ideal conditions to set the early pace on the opening day of the £5.5million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch.

Ormsby, who was in the first group out at 6.45am, recovered from dropping a shot on the par-three fifth to birdie five of his next seven holes and reach four under par.

Playing partner David Law was also going well on two under but Graeme McDowell, who won the South of Ireland title at Lahinch in 2000, was one over par after eight holes.

After a run of five straight pars Ormsby birdied the par-five 18th to complete a five-under-par 65 and set the early clubhouse target.

Malaysia's Gavin Green was a shot behind after carding four birdies in a row from the 13th in an opening 66, with former Masters champion Danny Willett a shot further back after covering the front nine in 31.

Tommy Fleetwood was two under par after 11 holes with playing partner and defending champion Russell Knox one under.

Ormsby was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Korea's Hyowon Park and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who revealed a somewhat embarrassing turning point in his 65.

"I'm a little bit ashamed of this one but I shanked one on 11 into huge rough and was just trying to make a good bogey," Lorenzo-Vera said.

"I hit it to around 15 metres, had the bonus of making the putt and then birdied the next two holes so that was a big turning point for sure."

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen birdied two of his last three holes to make it a four-way tie at the top of what was an increasingly crowded leaderboard.

Former world number one Martin Kaymer went one better with three straight birdies to finish a shot behind following a 66.

Kaymer is a two-time major winner but is currently not exempt for the Open Championship and needs to claim one of the three qualifying places on offer at Lahinch or in next week's Scottish Open.

"I thought I was in because of the US Open (which he won in 2014) but it's only the last five winners so I need a top-10 finish this week or next," Kaymer said. "That's why it was nice to start the tournament in a good way."

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors