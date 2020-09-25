| 7.1°C Dublin

Shane Lowry misses cut at Irish Open after finishing on seven-over

Shane Lowry watches his drive on the 10th during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Shane Lowry watches his drive on the 10th during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Shane Lowry has missed the cut in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle.

The 2009 winner could only par the last hole and finishes on seven-over par.

The reigning British Open champion gave himself an uphill struggle after Thursday's opening round of 75, which left him on five-over.

Despite a slight improvement today, it wasn't enough as his 72 left him two shots outside the projected cut mark.

Other Irish hopefuls Paul Dunne (+9), Gavin Moynihan (+11), Tom McKibbin (+11) and Cormac Sharvin (+17) have also missed the cut, with James Sugrue (par), Damien McGrane (+2), Colm Moriarity (+4) and amateur Mark Power (+5) left to carry the challenge of the home nation for the weekend.

Pádraig Harrington is also likely to miss the projected cut after finishing on six-over.

"I was just happy to be out there to be honest," he told RTÉ Sport afterwards. "It's a pity. It's going to be one (shot) too many by the looks of it. I didn't take my chances early on and then got a few swirling winds, didn't chip very well. I played a lot better than my score, but these things happen.

"It's fine. There was some good stuff at times. I'd always take positives from it. My short game was poor - it's normally my strength. That can be expected when you've not been out playing.

"I second-guessed myself a few times on a few shots. That's the sort of thing that goes away with play."

England's Aaron Rai leads the tournament on five-under, followed by his fellow countryman Robert Rock, South Africa's Dean Burmester and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren on four-under.

Online Editors