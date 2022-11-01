Shane Lowry insists Irish Open’s move to September ‘makes the fifth major even better’

Shane Lowry was one of the main movers behind the decision to move the Horizon Irish Open to September and he took to Twitter to back the move when it was made public today.

“Moving the Irish Open to a new date in September weeks before next year’s Ryder Cup makes the 5th major even better,” Lowry tweeted shortly after the DP World Tour announced the event will be played at The K Club from September 7-10 having been played in early July in five of the last six years.

It will be the first of three stagings at The K Club with two more planned in 2025 and 2027 and it is expected to attract a strong field with current world number one Rory McIlroy already committed to playing at the venue where he won the title in 2016.

While the event will not count towards the Ryder Cup after all as it comes after the final qualifying date of September 3, a strong field is still expected.

Just five of the world's top 50 played at Mount Juliet from June 30 to July 3 this year with McIlroy the big absentee.

Lowry has suggested several times the date should be changed to later in the year and he made his feelings clear this summer when it was confirmed by DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley that there were no plans to make it a co-sanctioned event with the PGA TOUR under the Strategic Alliance.

“Personally, I do feel like the date could be looked at,” Lowry said. “We talk about this every year. I've talked about it with the Tour every year and we'd love to have the date where we can guarantee Rory coming back and playing here every year.”

With the BMW PGA likely to be the final Ryder Cup qualifying event, a week after the Tour Championship from August 31 to September 3, the Irish Open will be taking place just three weeks before the Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome from September 29-31.

It remains to be seen how many of the big stars would play the Tour Championship, the BMW PGA and the Irish Open in back to back weeks but McIlroy, Lowry and Seamus Power, who is now sponsored by The K Club and Horizon Therapeutics, would appear to be locked in should they qualify for East Lake.