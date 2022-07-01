Ryan Fox chases third tour win and Irish Open redemption after some painful misses

Ryan Fox might feel the Horizon Irish Open owes him one, but after blasting an eight-under 64 to grab the first-round lead at Mount Juliet, he’s just praying he avoids another play-off defeat.

The burly New Zealander has suffered more than most in sudden death over the years, with his 2018 Irish Open loss to Russell Knox still a painful memory.

The Aucklander (35) looked a likely winner in Donegal until Knox made a 40-footer on the 72nd hole to force a play-off, and twisted the knife by rolling in an almost identical putt on the first extra hole.

After finishing fourth and second in his first two Irish Open starts, he has since missed his last three cuts at Lahinch, Galgorm Castle and Mount Juliet respectively, and he’s looking to get that elusive win this week after recording three top-three finishes in his last five starts.

“Potentially, this tournament owes me a little bit with what happened with Russell Knox,” said Fox, who lost out in a play-off to another inspired putting performance in last month’s Dutch Open when Victor Perez made a series of outrageous putts to stay alive, then holed a 30-footer to beat him on the fourth extra hole.

“Maybe it’s just for me not to get in play-offs if I can stay away from them. I seem to have a record of people holing 40-footers on me in play-offs.

“But I’ve always felt comfortable here in Ireland. Just feels a little bit like home, to be honest. The people are great. The golf course is great. I don’t know. But hopefully, it continues for the rest of the week.”

Protected by deep rough, Mount Juliet might have been playing long. But with preferred lies in operation after half an inch of overnight rain soaked an already soft golf course, the field went to town with no fewer than 94 players in the red at the end of the day.

Nobody went deeper than world No 56 Fox, who has been in a rich vein of form since winning the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February and notched runner-up finishes in the Soudal Open and the Dutch Open.

He was third in the BMW International last Sunday and continued his hot form by making eight birdies in a 64 to lead by a shot on a rain-softened course from France’s Frederic Lacroix, Spain’s Jorge Campillo, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti and Germany’s Marcel Schneider.

The Kiwi covered the back nine in two-under before starting for home with four birdies in a row, then adding two more at the sixth and eighth in a homeward 30.

“It certainly wasn’t looking like eight-under early today,” Fox said. “I made a couple of putts for par and was sort of scrapping it around. But I found something on 17 and pretty much didn’t miss a shot from there. So I am very happy with today.

“It shows how important patience is in a round of golf, and from first six holes, I felt like two-under would have been a great score. And then the last 10 holes, I felt like I could have shot anything, to be honest.”

While he won the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in 2019, his second tour win lifted a weight off his shoulders.

“I’d say it’s more freedom than confidence,” he said of his form. “It’s just I feel really happy with where I am on the golf course and off the golf course, and that’s a nice place to be, just go out and try to hit a good shot.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

“I feel really comfortable here, where my game’s at, which probably hasn’t happened for a few years out here now. And it’s obviously a recipe for success. I’ve gotten close a few times the last few weeks.

“It’d certainly be nice to get another one over the line.”