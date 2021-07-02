| 18.3°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy surges back into contention at Irish Open with second round 67 at Mount Juliet

Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy roared back into the mix with a five-under 67 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open but insisted he’ll have to go even lower tomorrow if he’s to contend for a second win on home soil.

Tied for 89th overnight after a lacklustre 72 at Mount Juliet Estate, the world No 10 birdied the 10th, 12th, 15th and 17th to turn in four-under 32, then birdied the par-five 10th to get to five under before the birdies dried up.

“I got off to a better start and once you do that, you start to feel like you can make a few more,” said the Holywood star, who was tied for 23rd on five-under, five shots behind England’s Dale Whitnell who shot a second consecutive 67 to lead on 10-under in overcast and most blustery conditions.

“The greens were much better this morning than they were yesterday afternoon as well. So it felt a little easier to hole putts.

“Everything was just a little bit better today and it added up to a better score.”

McIlroy was disappointed he couldn’t birdie either of the par-fives coming down the stretch, three-putting the fifth before failing again to make birdie at the par-five eighth.

‘It could have been a little better than what it was, playing the two par fives at even par on the front nine and I missed a couple of chances too,” he said. "But it was better.”

He added: "I will take it, it was definitely a big improvement. To play those par fives on the front nine was disappointing.

“I thought if I had got to seven (under) it would have been a good effort and that was sort of my goal over those last few holes. It didn't quite happen.

“I need to go out and play as well or a bit better tomorrow to give myself a real chance, to at least get into double digits under par and give myself a chance.

“There's a bit of weather coming in as well so we will see how that goes. I don't think I'm right back into contention but I am pretty close.”

Whitnell’s 67 gave him a one-shot lead on 10-under over South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) and England’s Richard Bland (66).

But it was also a good day for Graeme McDowell, who made five birdies in a bogey-free 67 to move inside the cut line on three-under.

