Rory McIlroy surges back into contention at Irish Open with second round 67 at Mount Juliet

Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt on the 14th green during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf

Rory McIlroy roared back into the mix with a five-under 67 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open but insisted he’ll have to go even lower tomorrow if he’s to contend for a second win on home soil.

Tied for 89th overnight after a lacklustre 72 at Mount Juliet Estate, the world No 10 birdied the 10th, 12th, 15th and 17th to turn in four-under 32, then birdied the par-five 10th to get to five under before the birdies dried up.

“I got off to a better start and once you do that, you start to feel like you can make a few more,” said the Holywood star, who was tied for 23rd on five-under, five shots behind England’s Dale Whitnell who shot a second consecutive 67 to lead on 10-under in overcast and most blustery conditions.

“The greens were much better this morning than they were yesterday afternoon as well. So it felt a little easier to hole putts.

“Everything was just a little bit better today and it added up to a better score.”

McIlroy was disappointed he couldn’t birdie either of the par-fives coming down the stretch, three-putting the fifth before failing again to make birdie at the par-five eighth.

‘It could have been a little better than what it was, playing the two par fives at even par on the front nine and I missed a couple of chances too,” he said. "But it was better.”

He added: "I will take it, it was definitely a big improvement. To play those par fives on the front nine was disappointing.

“I thought if I had got to seven (under) it would have been a good effort and that was sort of my goal over those last few holes. It didn't quite happen.

“I need to go out and play as well or a bit better tomorrow to give myself a real chance, to at least get into double digits under par and give myself a chance.

“There's a bit of weather coming in as well so we will see how that goes. I don't think I'm right back into contention but I am pretty close.”

Whitnell’s 67 gave him a one-shot lead on 10-under over South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) and England’s Richard Bland (66).

But it was also a good day for Graeme McDowell, who made five birdies in a bogey-free 67 to move inside the cut line on three-under.