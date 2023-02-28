Organisers expecting record crowds and "world class field" for KPMG Women's Irish Open

Organisers are expecting a bigger crowd and a better field for this year’s €400,000 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

Tickets for the Ladies European Tour event, which was revived last year after a 10-year absence, have now been released and are available from the official website.

Scheduled for the Co Clare venue from August 31 to September 3, the week before the DP World Tour’s Horizon Irish Open at The K Club, the event will again count on the presence of world number 11 Leona Maguire, who finished in three-way tie for fourth, just one shot outside a sudden-death playoff that saw the Czech Republic's Klara Spilkova end her five-and-a-half year wait for a second LET win in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000.

“After last year’s record attendance, many of the players remarked that the KPMG Women’s Irish Open felt like a Major Championship,” said Cian Branagan, CEO of tournament promoter Forefront Sports. “We will look to go one better this year and attract thousands more with a world class field along with new enhancements on site, including a new spectator village area, new course investment by Dromoland Castle and a specific family day over the weekend with music and activities for all to enjoy – it’s truly an unmissable event”.

Seamus Hand, KPMG Managing Partner, said: “It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open last year. We are looking forward to supporting another successful tournament this year in the beautiful Dromoland Castle, and once again to cheering our own ambassador Leona Maguire on home soil. “We are very proud of our ongoing commitment to developing, advancing, and empowering women’s sports in Ireland.”

Mark Nolan, Managing Director at Dromoland Castle, added: “We are delighted to welcome back the Ladies European Tour as Dromoland Castle plays host to the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. On the back of the incredible success of last year’s event which returned after a 10 year absence, we are incredibly proud and excited to showcase the very best of Women’s golf to both an Irish and international audience.

“With continued investment on our 18 Hole Championship Golf Course this winter and a full refurb of our clubhouse facilities, we are looking forward to welcoming record crowds to the West of Ireland for this year’s renewal. “Working alongside our sponsors we aim to put on an even bigger and better event this coming August and look forward to welcoming you all to Dromoland Castle for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.”