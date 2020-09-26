James Sugrue remains best of Irish as Aaron Rai leads going into final day at Galgorm

James Sugrue of Ireland watches his drive from the sixth tee box during day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm

An awareness of the severest rough he has seen on the European Tour kept Aaron Rai profitably focused in the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle. Having tied at the top on the opening day, he has remained dominant to lead by a stroke, with a 54-hole total of 202 — eight under par.

“There’s a massive premium here on driving and I’m pleased with my overall game,” said the 25-year-old former Hong Kong Open champion, after shooting 67. A native of Wolverhampton, he made golfing headlines at an early age by holing no fewer than 207 consecutive 10-foot putts to set a record as a 15-year-old.

A day dominated by 20-somethings, included an impressive young Thai whose surname you’re unlikely to see in a newspaper headline. Jazz Janewattananond is 65th in the world rankings and came here from his debut in the US Open where he missed the halfway cut.

With the sun out and temperatures more suited to autumn, a testing parkland stretch was seen at its best while making many new admirers. Scoring reflected a brighter mood all round, especially for 33-year-old Swede, Rikard Karlberg, who had six birdies in a splendid 65.

Still, only 19 players broke par, by way of illustrating the overall quality of the Galgorm challenge. Of the five Irish survivors, British Amateur champion, James Sugrue, continued to fly the home flag, as he had done with an opening 67.

After a mixed start of bogey, birdie, birdie yesterday, steady play culminated in eight finishing pars, including the long 18th where he holed an eight-footer. This left him in a share of 26th place. Two strokes further back was Jonathan Caldwell who also shot 73, the same as Colm Moriarty.

Further back, tied on nine over for the championship, were Kilkenny amateur Mark Power who shot 74 and 49-year-old Damien McGrane who shot a third round of 75.

