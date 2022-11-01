Irish Open set for new date at K Club in 2023

Adrian Meronk of Poland with the trophy after day four of the Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club in Thomastown, Kilkenny

A general view of the K Club, home of the Horizon Irish Open in 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Horizon Irish Open will take on a new place on the DP World Tour’s International Schedule next season when it is contested from September 7-10.

As announced in April, the island of Ireland’s national open will be played at The K Club in County Kildare, with the 2006 Ryder Cup venue also hosting the Horizon Irish Open in 2025 and 2027.

The Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge will be played there in the intervening years, 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Next year’s tournament will be the second staging of the Irish Open at The K Club, the first time coming in 2016 when Rory McIlroy claimed the title as he eagled the final hole to win by three strokes, earning his first professional victory on Irish soil.

For Horizon Therapeutics, the global biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, next September’s tournament will be the second of a six-year agreement signed in February 2022.

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, said: “The K Club has always had a strong reputation as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events. Now, with the guidance and fresh energy from new ownership, we are delighted to be back hosting tournaments of this calibre.

“Supporting the golfing community in Ireland is an extremely important focus for us at The K Club. Our team is incredibly proud to be making this long-term commitment to Irish golf which will see us host six years of high-profile tournaments in Ireland.

“The new date for the Horizon Irish Open will attract a stronger field of golfers, resulting in a more exciting and engaging event for both competitors and followers. We very much look forward to welcoming players from all over the world to our Arnold Palmer designed courses and watching the dramatic action unfold on the fairways.”