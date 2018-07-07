Sport Irish Open

Saturday 7 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Irish Open Round Three: McDowell and McIlroy look to make up ground on leaders at Ballyliffin

Golf - European Tour - Irish Open - Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ballyliffin, Ireland - July 5, 2018 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Golf - European Tour - Irish Open - Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ballyliffin, Ireland - July 5, 2018 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Five Irish players have made it through to the weekend at the Irish Open at Ballyliffin. We'll keep you up to date with their scores and much more here on our live blog.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport