Irish Open preview: Confidence is key as Shane Lowry plots his bid for summer glory days

Kilkenny hurlers Walter Walsh (left) and Joey Holden with Shane Lowry and fomer Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Leinster and Ireland rugby captain Jonathan Sexton with Rory McIlroy during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Kilkenny hurlers Walter Walsh (left) and Joey Holden with Shane Lowry and fomer Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Brian Keogh

CONFIDENCE is king in the whacky world of golf, but Shane Lowry wants to build his at Mount Juliet this week as he looks to gobble up at least one tasty morsel on a veritable smorgasbord of golfing treats this summer.

Winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for a second time, 12 years after his incredible win at Baltray as an amateur, is only the start of Lowry’s wish list. He’d also love to retain The Open, win an Olympic gold medal, qualify for the Ryder Cup and help his pal Pádraig Harrington become a winning captain at Whistling Straits.

It looks like an outlandish list when he must contend with the rest of the world’s best, including the resurgent Rory McIlroy, who will be the centre of attention for the limited gallery allowed inside Mount Juliet Estate this week because of Covid-19 restrictions.

