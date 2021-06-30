Irish Open preview: Confidence is key as Shane Lowry plots his bid for summer glory days

CONFIDENCE is king in the whacky world of golf, but Shane Lowry wants to build his at Mount Juliet this week as he looks to gobble up at least one tasty morsel on a veritable smorgasbord of golfing treats this summer.

Winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for a second time, 12 years after his incredible win at Baltray as an amateur, is only the start of Lowry’s wish list. He’d also love to retain The Open, win an Olympic gold medal, qualify for the Ryder Cup and help his pal Pádraig Harrington become a winning captain at Whistling Straits.

It looks like an outlandish list when he must contend with the rest of the world’s best, including the resurgent Rory McIlroy, who will be the centre of attention for the limited gallery allowed inside Mount Juliet Estate this week because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s been a while since Offaly won in Kilkenny,” the Clara man said, grinning like a man who’s suffered too many tough afternoons at Nowlan Park. “Like I go into the Irish Open every year badly wanting to win this tournament again. At the start of the year, you’re looking at tournaments that you’d like to win, and this is definitely up there with them.

“Obviously, it would be amazing. I just want to give myself a chance. I just really, really would love the buzz to give myself a chance, and given what few people are here, the chance to see me do something really cool again.”

Doing the impossible is not beyond him, as he showed at Baltray 12 years ago.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how I did it,” he said. “If I thought an amateur could win this week . . . not that I’d laugh, but it’s a huge ask.”

He’s played the course only sporadically since he made the 90-minute drive from Clara in 2004 to watch Tiger Woods in the WGC American Express. At 7,264 yards, it’s only moderately longer than it was 17 years ago, but with the sun baking it and the advent of new technology, it’s a short test for the cream of European Tour golf these days even if just four of the world’s top 50 have turned up as The Open looms with many of then preferring next week’s Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event on a links course.

What worries Lowry is not his modest Irish Open record since 2009 but his quest to build confidence, especially with the putter, after getting “punched around there pretty bad” in the US Open at Torrey Pines.

“The only thing I’d be looking to take forward from this week is having a good week and building confidence,” he said, revealing he will play lots of links golf around Dublin next week and even look at a trip to the west coast as he prepares for Royal St George’s.

“There’s probably nothing you can take away from this week that will help me at St George’s in my game apart from building confidence. It’s more of a mental thing.”

Winning is everything, and he knows that even one win this summer will put him in Harrington’s team.

“I’m hoping I can continue my decent form,” he said. “The tournaments I’m playing over the next few months are so big. If I can win one of them, I’ll be extremely happy.”

As for Tokyo, he’s not going there for the atmosphere.

“I’m not just there to make up the numbers,” he said. “I’m going there to try and win a medal. That’s my main goal. You’re not there to enjoy other events, have a good time. You’re there to do a good job. I’m hoping I can do that job.”

There’s a 16-strong Irish contingent in Kilkenny this week, including amateurs Caolan Rafferty and Mark Power.

But after seeing Phil Mickelson win the PGA Championship at 50, Harrington is not looking at another Irish Open win but focusing on his dream of winning another Major at Sandwich.

“Oh, I dream of it,” he admitted. “Who cares about reality? What gets me up in the morning is another Major.”

Just two months removed from his 50th birthday, the Dubliner has no plans to scamper after guaranteed money on the Champions Tour just yet.

“I know if you don’t go to the Champions Tour quickly, you can miss a real window of opportunity,” he conceded. “But I kind of also feel that if you go to the Champions Tour, you’re not coming back. It’s a different competition. I don’t think you’re going to come back to the younger guys after being out there.

“So you either go, give it 100 per cent, but if I’m still competitive on the main tours, trying to win a tournament on The European Tour or the PGA Tour, trying to be the oldest guy to win a tournament and the possibility, I’d still dream about winning a Major,” he added.

“The possibility of winning a Major, I know if I want to win another Major, I have to stick with the young guys and put myself under that pressure and stress and familiarity week in, week out.

“A lot of things are up in the air. That’s all I can say. Let’s just see how the summer goes and how I feel about my game.”

As for the Ryder Cup, Harrington had no doubts about what Lowry has to do to impress him.

“Just play your best golf, do your thing, and Shane is doing that nicely at the moment,” added Harrington.

“He’s in nice form, no doubt about it.”