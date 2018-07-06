Irish Open LIVE: Rory McIlroy among the early starters as he looks to build on promising start at Ballyliffin
World number 8 Rory McIlroy was imperious from tee-to-green yesterday at Ballyliffin and could go low if his form with the putter improves. Follow his progress this morning with our live blog.
Online Editors
