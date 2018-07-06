Sport Irish Open

Friday 6 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Irish Open LIVE: Rory McIlroy among the early starters as he looks to build on promising start at Ballyliffin

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy

Gareth Hanna and Adam McKendry

World number 8 Rory McIlroy was imperious from tee-to-green yesterday at Ballyliffin and could go low if his form with the putter improves. Follow his progress this morning with our live blog.

 

