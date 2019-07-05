Sport Irish Open

Friday 5 July 2019

Irish Open, Day Two: Shane Lowry struggling to stay in touch on tough day in Lahinch

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the fourth fairway during day one
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the fourth fairway during day one
Padraig Harrington of Ireland during the sec
Padraig Harrington of Ireland acknowledges the gallery after finishing his round on the 18th

Harry Clarke

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: D-Day for Mayo and Galway, the problems with a second tier championship and Davy's delight

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport