Irish Open 2021 explainer: All you need to know about the big tee-off at Mount Juliet

Rory McIlroy with Leinster and Ireland rugby captain Jonathan Sexton, left, and former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship Pro-Am at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Kilkenny today. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The tee times, star names, TV schedule and everything else you need to know ahead of tomorrow's first round at Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny.

When and where is it on?

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open start tomorrow, Thursday July 1 and wuns until Sunday July 4 at the Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny.

Where can I see the action?

Barring a select few, most of us will have to be content with watching the action from home, so RTÉ and Sky Sports Golf will be providing coverage of the event over the weekend. RTE's schedule is as follows:

Day 1 - Thursday: RTE2 (from 1.30pm)

Day 2 - Friday: RTE1 (from 10am -1pm, resumes at 4pm)

Day 3 - Saturday: RTE1 (from 1pm)

Day 4 - Sunday: RTE1 (from 1.10pm)

Who are the Irish in action?

Mount Juliet will be graced this weekend by four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry, three-time major winner and current Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell this weekend.

Paul Dunne, Niall Kearney, Simon Thornton, Colm Moriarity, Neil O'Briain, Rowan Lester, Gavin Moynihan, Mark Power, Robin Dawson and Caolan Rafferty make up the Irish contingent in action.

Any other stars?

Plenty. Take your pick from Germany's Martin Kaymer, Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, Spain's Pablo Larrazabal as well as a host of top English players including Eddie Pepperell, Tommy Fleetwood and Richard Bland.

Any tee times to watch out for?

Here are some selected opening round tee times:

8.00am 10th tee: Shane Lowry (Ireland) , Jonathan Caldwell (NI), Martin Kaymer

8.10am 10th tee: Pádraig Harrington (Ireland) , Thomas Detry (Belgium), Andy Sullivan (England)

9.20am 1st tee: Cormac Sharvin (NI) , Paul Dunne (Ireland) , Gregory Havret (France)

12.50pm 1st tee: Wilco Nienaber (South Africa), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Niall Kearney (Ireland)

1.00pm 1st tee: Rory McIlroy (NI) , John Catlin (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (USA)

1.10pm 1st tee: Graeme McDowell (NI) , Thomas Pieters (Belgium), Richard Bland (England)

What are the odds?

Paddy Power's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open betting looks like this:

Rory McIlroy 4/1

Shane Lowry 12/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 18/1

Martin Kaymer 18/1

Tommy Fleetwood 18/1

Sam Horsfield 20/1

Lucas Herbert 30/1

Andy Sullivan 30/1

Ryan Fox 35/1

Antoine Rozner 35/1

Thomas Detry 35/1

Laurie Canter 40/1

Justin Harding 40/1

Thomas Pieters 40/1

Dean Burmester 40/1

Joost Luiten 45/1

Jason Scrivener 45/1

Calum Hill 50/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 50/1

Jordan Smith 50/1

Eddie Pepperell 50/1

Pádraig Harrington 66/1

Niall Kearney 100/1

Graeme McDowell 100/1

What's on today?

The Irish Open Pro-Am event is on today with luminaries from the world of sport joining the golf stars on the Mount Juliet course.

Who's the reigning champion?

The USA's John Catlin was the last winner of the event at Galgorm Castle last year.

What's the lowdown on the Mount Juliet course?

Once the home of the McCalmont family and of the Ballylinch Stud which produced many a champion, Mount Juliet is one of Ireland’s thoroughbred parkland courses, designed by Jack Nicklaus.

This is the second time in the course's history that it gets to host the Irish Open, the last time being in 1993.

The short third is one of the signature holes, while water also plays a significant role at the fourth.

A medium-length par-four, the demanding tee shot must be threaded through a narrow gap and should you find the rough or fail to find the ideal spot down the left-hand-side, water will be on your mind. It protects the right side of the hole, meaning white knuckles are the order of the day as you try to find a green that slopes from back to front. Don’t go long either. A watery grave awaits there too.