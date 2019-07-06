Sport Irish Open

Saturday 6 July 2019

Irish Open 2019: New kid in town as 23-year-old Robin Dawson propels himself into contention with stunning 64

Robin Dawson of Ireland on the 16th green during day three of the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Clare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Tony Considine

It was Waterford's Seamus Power who grabbed the headlines yesterday with his 30 on the back nine surging him up the leaderboard.

And another Deise man had sparks flying at Lahinch today with Tramore native Robin Dawson carding a blemish free 64 in challenging conditions to take over as leading Irish golfer and sit joint third as he returned to the clubhouse.

The 23-year-old former Irish amateur champion had started the day on -1 after rounds of 68 and 71 placed him right on the cut-line. In fact, had he not birdied the 18th yesterday, he would have been taking in the weekend from the gallaries.

Dawson wasted no time in grabbing his chance with a birdie on the second before steadying himself with a run of pars until a second birdie arrived at seven.  

A stunning run of four birdies in six holes after the turn shot the young player, who plays as a touring pro out of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, up the leaderboard. Three steady pars to finish meant that he signed for a blemish-free 64 and currently as clubhouse leader and joint third overall.

More to follow...   

Online Editors

