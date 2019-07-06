Irish Open 2019: New kid in town as 23-year-old Robin Dawson propels himself into contention with stunning 64
It was Waterford's Seamus Power who grabbed the headlines yesterday with his 30 on the back nine surging him up the leaderboard.
And another Deise man had sparks flying at Lahinch today with Tramore native Robin Dawson carding a blemish free 64 in challenging conditions to take over as leading Irish golfer and sit joint third as he returned to the clubhouse.
The 23-year-old former Irish amateur champion had started the day on -1 after rounds of 68 and 71 placed him right on the cut-line. In fact, had he not birdied the 18th yesterday, he would have been taking in the weekend from the gallaries.
The round of his career ✍🏻 🇮🇪#DDFIrishOpen #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/XJgCarb54R— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 6, 2019
Dawson wasted no time in grabbing his chance with a birdie on the second before steadying himself with a run of pars until a second birdie arrived at seven.
A stunning run of four birdies in six holes after the turn shot the young player, who plays as a touring pro out of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, up the leaderboard. Three steady pars to finish meant that he signed for a blemish-free 64 and currently as clubhouse leader and joint third overall.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish Open, Day Three: Dawson and Lowry first of the Irish out with Harrington, Power and Sharvin to follow
- Sharvin and Power keep home fires burning as Harrington and Lowry looks to put day two woes behind them
- Halfway leader Zander Lombard finds missing link on return to seaside terrain
- 'For me a win would be absolutely huge' - Seamus Power looks to back up second round surge