It was Waterford's Seamus Power who grabbed the headlines yesterday with his 30 on the back nine surging him up the leaderboard.

Irish Open 2019: New kid in town as 23-year-old Robin Dawson propels himself into contention with stunning 64

And another Deise man had sparks flying at Lahinch today with Tramore native Robin Dawson carding a blemish free 64 in challenging conditions to take over as leading Irish golfer and sit joint third as he returned to the clubhouse.

The 23-year-old former Irish amateur champion had started the day on -1 after rounds of 68 and 71 placed him right on the cut-line. In fact, had he not birdied the 18th yesterday, he would have been taking in the weekend from the gallaries.

Dawson wasted no time in grabbing his chance with a birdie on the second before steadying himself with a run of pars until a second birdie arrived at seven.

A stunning run of four birdies in six holes after the turn shot the young player, who plays as a touring pro out of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, up the leaderboard. Three steady pars to finish meant that he signed for a blemish-free 64 and currently as clubhouse leader and joint third overall.

