Irish Open 2019: Mid-round struggles leave Shane Lowry back on -2 but Seamus Power surges into contention

Shane Lowry struggled to get any momentum going at Lahinch today as a two over score of 72 dropped him to 38th on the leaderboard.

The Offaly golfer had been well placed at -4 after an opening 66 but with conditions not as benign as yesterday, a run of four bogeys in six holes from 6 through 11 saw him drop back to level par.

To his credit, the 2016 US Open runner-up battled back with birdies on 13 and 15 but couldn't take advantage of the par 5 18th and will start the weekend on -2.

However, Seamus Power played a stunning back nine with six birdies added to one on the 7th moving him level with Padriag Harrington on -4. The US based player had earlier bogeyed the second before a double bogey on the fifth threatened to derail his tournament.

Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke have both missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 76 respectively left them on +2 and +6.

More to follow...

Online Editors