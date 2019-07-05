Sport Irish Open

Friday 5 July 2019

Irish Open 2019: Mid-round struggles leave Shane Lowry back on -2 after disappointing 72 on second day

Shane Lowry of Ireland walks down to the 7th hole during day two of the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Clare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Tony Considine

Shane Lowry struggled to get any momentum going at Lahinch today as a two over score of 72 dropped him to 38th on the leaderboard.

The Offaly golfer had been well placed at -4 after an opening 66 but with conditions not as benign as yesterday, a run of four bogeys in six holes from 6 through 11 saw him drop back to level par.

To his credit, the 2016 US Open runner-up battled back with birdies on 13 and 15 but couldn't take advantage of the par 5 18th and will start the weekend on -2.

Meanwhile, Seamus Power played a stunning back nine with six birdies added to one on the 7th moving him level with Padriag Harrington on -4. The US based player had earlier bogeyed the second before a double bogey on the fifth threatened to derail his tournament.    

Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke have both missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 76 respectively left them on +2 and +6.

More to follow...

Online Editors

