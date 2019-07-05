Irish Open 2019: Mid-round struggles leave Shane Lowry back on -2 after disappointing 72 on second day
Shane Lowry struggled to get any momentum going at Lahinch today as a two over score of 72 dropped him to 38th on the leaderboard.
The Offaly golfer had been well placed at -4 after an opening 66 but with conditions not as benign as yesterday, a run of four bogeys in six holes from 6 through 11 saw him drop back to level par.
To his credit, the 2016 US Open runner-up battled back with birdies on 13 and 15 but couldn't take advantage of the par 5 18th and will start the weekend on -2.
Meanwhile, Seamus Power played a stunning back nine with six birdies added to one on the 7th moving him level with Padriag Harrington on -4. The US based player had earlier bogeyed the second before a double bogey on the fifth threatened to derail his tournament.
Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke have both missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 76 respectively left them on +2 and +6.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Related Content
- Dermot Gilleece: 'Locals and visitors have enthusiastically bought into Paul McGinley's festival atmosphere'
- Irish Open 2019: Padraig Harrington suffers tough day in Lahinch but stays in contention with late birdie
- Shane Lowry: 'It sounds like I have been on a stag party for about a week but I promise, I haven't'
- Irish Open, Day Two: Tough day for Lowry and Harrington in Lahinch as McDowell and Clarke miss cut