'I was just happy to be out there' - Harrington positive as Irish Open cut looms

Pádraig Harrington lines up a putt on the sixth green during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Castle, Ballymena, Antrim. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Despite a chance of missing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open cut, Pádraig Harrington reflected on the positives from his second round at Galgorm Castle.

Harrington finished on six-over par, with the cut likely to be at five-over, which will end the Dubliner's hopes of playing at the Ballymena venue over the weekend.

"I was just happy to be out there to be honest," he told RTÉ Sport afterwards. "It's a pity. It's going to be one (shot) too many by the looks of it. I didn't take my chances early on and then got a few swirling winds, didn't chip very well. I played a lot better than my score, but these things happen.

"It's fine. There was some good stuff at times. I'd always take positives from it. My short game was poor - it's normally my strength. That can be expected when you've not been out playing.

"I second-guessed myself a few times on a few shots. That's the sort of thing that goes away with play."

The Irish Open represents Harrington's first tournament in six months and the three-time major winner revealed he could compete in 2021, with the Ryder Cup captain also due to Europe to Whistling Straits in September 2011.

"I'll play a full schedule... obviously depending on... there's lots of outside influences at the moment," Harrington said. "We'll have to wait and see with regards to how things change, but I still have my card over in the States. Whether I want to go and travel there I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. It really is a week by week thing."

Read More

Harrington also spoke to RTÉ about being named an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, along with Catriona Matthew, Ernie Els and Nick Price.

"It does mean a lot to me," he added. "I've had close ties to the R&A over the years. Winning the Open Championship caped that off, but I would have played on R&A teams all the way back to '88.

"I've been an ambassador for the R&A so I'm thrilled now. It's kind of gone full circle. I'm flattered by the names who are already honorary members, and who are named there today as well. It's a really nice accolade."

Online Editors