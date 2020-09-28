| 12.9°C Dublin

'I decided to unfold the chair and enjoy the view' - farmer becomes online hit with seat at the Irish Open

Farmer Billy O'Kane watches the action at the Irish Open from his field.

Farmer Billy O'Kane watches the action at the Irish Open from his field.

Chris McCullough

A Ballymena farmer had the best "legal" seat in the house on Saturday to watch the Irish Open at the weekend - as he became an unwitting viral sensation.

Sitting in his field on a deck chair with flask of tea to hand, award-winning beef farmer Billy O'Kane took in the sights and sounds of the championships for around an hour accompanied by a batch of his in-calf heifers that surrounded him.

Billy has become somewhat of celebrity online as cameras covering the Irish Open golf championship focused on him enjoying a cup of tea in his surroundings.