Golf champion Shane Lowry backs 20x20 movement at Irish Open

Open Champion Shane Lowry will sport the 20x20 logo on his shirts at the Irish Open this week instead of his sponsor, as the champion golfer said he wants nothing more than for his daughter Iris than “to have the same opportunities that boys would have”.

The Irish Open is one of the most viewed tournaments on the European Tour and Lowry and his sponsor Immedis agreed this week’s Irish Open was the perfect time to highlight the 20x20 initiative.

For the weekend, Shane will wear the logo for the 20x20 initiative - which aims to increase visibility of women’s sport, with a view to becoming a greater part of society - instead of his sponsor on his shirts.

Lowry was happy to lend his support to the initiative and said he wished sporting girls and women would get the same chances as their male counterparts.

He pointed out that he wanted his young daughter Iris to be able to avail of all the opportunities he did.

“Sport has always been something special for me. Not only has it given me a livelihood, but it has also given me tremendous pleasure both when playing it and watching it. No matter what my daughter, Iris does in the future, I hope that she gets the same enjoyment from sport that I have. I want her to have role models, and I want more than anything for her to have the same opportunities that boys would have,” Lowry said.

Shane’s support for the movement highlights the 20x20 message to ‘ThinkItAskIt’ in order to provoke more progress for women’s sport.

Sarah Colgan, 20x20 Founder and CEO said: “20x20 isn’t women for women, it’s all of society for all of society. It’s so important to have top male athletes support women in sport.”

She added: “Proud to see Shane wear the 20x20 logo at The Irish Open 2020.”

20x20 is about creating a cultural shift in our perception of girls and women in sport, and the movement says “it’s not a ‘women for women’ initiative; it’s an ‘all of society for all of society’ movement.”

