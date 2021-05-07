Fans could attend Irish Open at Mount Juliet under pilot programme

The Irish Open could welcome back fans this summer. Image credit: Sportsfile

July’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open could be one of the first events to be played with crowds in place if it become one of Government’s ‘test events’.

A spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media confirmed it will work with the Department of Health and the Department of the Taoiseach to prepare proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot live events for sport and live entertainment, both indoor and outdoor.

This is to inform the safe reopening of these activities and events when the public health situation allows.

Depending on the epidemiological situation and the rollout of the vaccination programme, Government hopes to begin hosting test events in July, which is good news for the Irish Open, which is scheduled for Mount Juliet from July 1-4.

“All options for the safe roll out of these events are currently being considered,” a spokesperson for the Department of Sport said.

“In the meantime the Department will work with sporting and cultural bodies and make practical preparations for these test events.

“Guidelines and plans for the pilot music and sport events are in development. Further details will be announced in due course.”