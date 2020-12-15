European Tour unveil 2021 schedule as Irish Open returns to summer slot with increased prize money

European Tour boss Keith Pelley can take a bow after putting together an expansive 2021 schedule that includes a €3 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet from July 1-4.

As revealed by the Irish Independent last week, the Irish Open returns to a plum summer slot, two weeks before The Open, with the Championship scheduled for the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny.

The decision of title sponsor Dubai Duty Free to remain on board is another huge plus. While they had they option to walk away or continue for another two years, their presence for 2021 at least can only be seen as bonus.

With the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am scheduled to take place at Adare Manor the Monday and Tuesday after the Irish Open, there will also be high hopes that the event can secure the presence of a couple of the big names, though Rory McIlroy is still considered a doubtful starter.

As for the prize fund, it is a positive that it has been raised to €3 million after the European Tour was forced to remove its Rolex Series status and reduce the purse from from US$7 million to €1.25 million this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the event forced move from Mount Juliet in May to Galgorm Castle in September, the Irish Open was one of four events to lose its Rolex Series status this season alongside the Italian Open, the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

As a result, there will now be a "Refined Rolex Series", in 2021 with just fours events instead of the eight as the European Tour bids to concentrate its resources.

While the Turkish Airlines Open does not return, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and the Irish and Italian Opens will continue without Rolex Series status though Ireland and Italy — the next two European Ryder Cup host countries — see the prize funds for their national opens increased to €3 million.

That’s left more cash for the Tour and Rolex to increase the purses for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the BMW PGA by $1 million each to at least $8 million in 2021.

The European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai also sees its purse increased by $1 million to $9 million with the champion again pocketing a cool $3 million — the biggest winner's cheque in the world of golf.

As was the case this year, events have been grouped in geographical zones with the Middle East swing at the start of the year, followed by an Iberian Swing in April and a UK Swing in July that will also offer a new mixed event opposite the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

"There is no question that the challenge of reshaping our 2020 season in many ways informed our approach to 2021,” Pelley said of the new schedule.

"One of the key learnings was to group events together in terms of their geographical location to create a more travel friendly season for our members. That is reflected in numerous concentrations of event locations.

"Another was to continue to enhance our Rolex Series events at strategic points in the global golfing calendar when the European Tour will be the focal point of golf on the world stage.

"This is one of the many aspects we will continue to develop in our Strategic Alliance discussions with the PGA Tour, following our historic partnership announcement last month."

