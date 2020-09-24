Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: First round underway at Galgorm Castle

Jeff Winther of Denmark and his caddie Damian Moore during a practice round ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Antrim. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open got underway at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena, Co Antrim this morning as Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry, amongst a wealth of Irish and worldwide hopefuls, bid for glory.

Online Editors