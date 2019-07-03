David Kelly: 'Paul McGinley knows Irish Open faces deeper problems than merely Rory McIlroy's absence'

And yet somehow the absence of the man - without whose immense emotional and financial support, few could sustainably argue, there would still be an Irish Open at all - will cast a shadow despite the promise of unbroken sunshine smiling upon these verdant, vivid links.

Yet again, this year's host Paul McGinley was prompted to address the issue this week, even if it seems that the topic was drained of its last drop of relevance a long time ago.

His latest answer on the tortured topic might appear as another barbed moan, but then again even he might admit that the repeatedly tiresome questions are more reflective of the questioners' bias.

Perhaps by the end of the week, a tournament assembled by McGinley in constructive fashion, featuring a cast of A-listers even without its Holywood star, there will be little need to trot out the stained narrative.

As it was, the former Ryder Cup captain was cajoled into commenting once more on McIlroy's absence - with the proverbial phrase "the Irish Open is bigger than one player" a natural attraction for hungry headlines.

Even if one admits to the truth of his reply, and McGinley averred correctly that McIlroy himself would do so too, the tournament may have more fundamental issues to deal with in years to come.

McGinley is a realist and doesn't need McIlroy's name to be constantly brought up to acknowledge that the sport has changed utterly this century and no longer clings to the comforting certainties of old.

And the reasons for McIlroy's absence, partly, define that potentially perilous future.

Despite a marginally higher purse on offer in Lahinch, a newly-created tournament teeing up in Michigan tomorrow will be able to call upon Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Compared to the list of names leading the betting in Lahinch - Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen - it is obvious which field possesses the more attractive headliners, even if the respective numbers in terms of golf rankings compare well in terms of depth.

And while most would rather spend a week in Lahinch than an anodyne mid-western suburb of Detroit filled with endless strip clubs and shopping malls, it is an undeniable fact that the PGA Tour's dominance of global golf continues to loom large in comparison to its lesser European cousin.

The European Tour, once so vibrant a generation ago in the years 'BT' (Before Tiger), faces an ever-increasing struggle to retain its relevance, its desperation demonstrated by its controversial move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year. That was condemned by many atop a high horse; the PGA Tour, though, would probably have elbowed in first, so European Tour chief Keith Pelley was damned either way.

Money talked, and the exorbitant appearance fees - the Irish Open cannot afford such lavish largesse - persuaded four of the then world's top five to tee it up there.

Otherwise, the picture is bleaker than ever, with even the once flagship event in England, the British Masters, struggling to hold its berth until Tommy Fleetwood did a McIlroy to help it limp along this year.

(Interestingly, Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington played the Byron Nelson Classic on the PGA Tour that week, albeit not for financial reasons.)

With a congested schedule now shoe-horning a World Golf Championship event - the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational - in the week following the Open at Portrush, there are immediate concerns as to whether the Irish Open can now maintain what had seemed to be a prime position in a "links swing" (the Scottish Open, in which McIlroy plays next week, forming the third leg).

Neither McGinley nor McIlroy are at fault - Ireland's national event is merely a symptom of the swingeing imbalance towards the other side of the Atlantic.

Even if McIlroy was in lovely Lahinch, those problems would still remain.

Europe may be Ryder Cup champions. But the US rules world golf.

