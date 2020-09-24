Amateur James Sugrue fires himself into contention at Irish Open

Mallow amateur James Sugrue more than justified his late invitation when he drove the ball brilliantly and opened with a three-under 67 to lead the Irish challenge in Ballymena.

The affable Corkman (23) was not added to the field until he played with Englishman Lee Westwood at last week’s US Open and the Ryder Cup legend told the world’s media he was “shocked” the 2019 Amateur champion had not been invited to play in his national open.

“I won’t tell you what he actually said but he couldn’t believe it,” said Sugrue, who plans to turn professional after November’s Masters Tournament.

“So he went in and did me a huge favour in the media tent and I’m here today.”

He struggled with nerves and the high ball flight required at Winged Foot last week, but his bullet driver worked a treat yesterday as he made five birdies and just two bogeys in a 67 that left him tied for fifth, just two shots off the lead.

“I played lovely,” said Sugrue (right) who made up for bogeys at the ninth and 12th with birdies at the sixth, 10th, 11th, 15th and 18th.

“Last week I kind of struggled off the tee. I’ve always had a nice shot with my driver in my locker, a kind of 80-per-center that’s pretty low and straight most of the time but last week it just didn’t suit the course, you had to hit it high.”

Eleven years after Shane Lowry won at Baltray as an amateur, Sugrue does not rule out a repeat, though he was cautious about making big predictions.

“There’s a lot of golf to be played yet but obviously I’m very happy with how I played today,” he said.

Asked if he had a point to prove given his late call-up, he added: “I think so. I felt with this course, if you hit it well off the tee you you’re giving yourself good chances unlike last week where you were hitting it well off the tee and still going in with four and five-irons. So there’s a lot of chances here.”

Carlow Golf Club professional Damien McGrane rolled back the years in his first European Tour start for more than three years, chiselling out a level-par 70.

“It actually brought me back to what I used to be good at doing when I was out here full-time, grinding out a score on a tough day,” McGrane said.

Holywood amateur Tom McKibbin (17) shot a three-over 73 to share 65th as Gavin Moynihan and Kilkenny amateur Mark Power posted 74s that left them tied for 83rd.

Glasson’s Colm Moriarty and Greystones’ Paul Dunne joined Shane Lowry in 98th on five-over after 75s but Co Down man Cormac Sharvin shot 83 to prop up the field.

