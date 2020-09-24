'A comedy of errors' - Bogey-laden opening round leaves Shane Lowry's Irish Open hopes in tatters

Shane Lowry watches his drive from the tenth tee box during day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Castle

Shane Lowry has lamented a "comedy of errors" in an opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open that has left him on five over.

Altogether, the reigning British Open champions scored eight bogeys in a five-over round of 75 that has left his ambitions at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena in tatters.

Lowry, who was back playing on Irish soil for the first time since winning the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush, bogeyed three of his first six holes.

He now has a serious battle on his hands to make Friday's cut.

"It was a comedy of errors out there," Lowry told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

"I executed my shots really badly and I shot really badly on the greens. I really wanted to do well but it is was it is. I can't do anything about it now. I just have to go out tomorrow and fight to make the cut."

There was better news on the Irish front from James Sugrue, who shot an impressive three-under round of 67.

Online Editors