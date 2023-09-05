Irish Open: Tickets, what TV channel and all you need to know

The Irish Open takes place this week . Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place at K Club in Straffan, Co. Kildare, The tournament will start on Thursday September 7 and finishes on Sunday September 10.

Where can I watch it?

RTE will bring you all the action with coverage from 1.00pm to 6.00pm on Thursday, 1.00pm to 6.15pm on Friday on RTE 2 and1.10pm to 5.45pm on Saturday and Sunday on RTE 1.. Sky Sports Golf is also covering all four days of action.

You can stream the tournament on the RTE Player and the SkyGo app.

What’s the Irish interest?

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington lead the Irish charge after Seamus Power was forced to withdraw through injury. Tom McKibben and Alex Maguire also tee it up. 23-year-old Kilkenny golfer Mark Power will make his professional debut after receiving a sponsor’s invite alongside Conor Purcell and John Murphy.

Read more Séamus Power will miss Irish Open due to hip injury

Where can I get tickets?

Season Tickets and Day Tickets for Sunday are sold out but tickets are still available for Thursday to Saturday at https://experiences.dpworldtour.com/horizonirishopen-2023/.

What are the tee-times?

We’ll bring you tee-times on Independent.ie once they’re released.

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

The European team for the Ryder Cup was confirmed yesterday when captain Luke Donald revealed his wildcard picks. Those picks included Shane Lowry and Brian Keogh has looked at why the Offalyman deserved to be selected below.

What are the odds?

Rory McIlroy - 10/3

Tyrrell Hatton - 10/1

Shane Lowry - 14/1

Min Woo Lee - 18/1

Adam Scott - 20/1

Adrian Meronk - 28/1

Aaron Rai - 28/1

Billy Horschel - 28/1

Alexander Bjork - 28/1

Ryan Fox - 40/1

Thomas Detry - 40/1

Selected others:

Padraig Harrington – 60/1

Tom McKibbin – 90/1

Conor Purcell – 600/1

John Murphy – 1,000/1

Mark Power – 1,000/1