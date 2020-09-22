Irish Open tee times are revealed ahead of first two days at Galgorm Castle

James Sugrue of Ireland watches his drive at the first tee box during a practice round ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Antrim. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Shane Lowry has been drawn to play with South African George Coetzee and Australian Lucas Herbert for the first two rounds as he looks to win the Irish Open for the second time at Galgorm Castle.

Lowry previously won the event as an amateur at Baltray back in 2009, and returns home to play in the tournament after a spell in the US competing on the PGA Tour.

Lowry made the cut at last weekend's US Open at Winged Foot but ended up in a tie for 43rd on +15. Lowry will play with Coetzee and Herbet for the first two rounds, with his opening round getting under way at 09.25 on Thursday morning.

Cork amateur James Sugrue is also in the field after competing at the US Open last week, and he will play alongside Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen, who won the 2015 tournament at Royal County Down, and England's Laurie Canter.

Paul Dunne will play with Cormac Sharvin (Northern Ireland) and Marc Warren (Scotland) while Padraig Harrington will tee off with John Catlin (USA) and Justin Harding (South Africa).

Harrington previously won the Irish Open in 2007 at Adare Manor. Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy, who won the 2016 event at the K Club, have opted against returning home from the US to compete.

