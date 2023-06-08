Irish Open sponsor Horizon Therapeutics steps in to back KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Irish Open sponsor Horizon Therapeutics has committed to supporting this year’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The €400,000 Ladies European Tour event takes place the week before the men’s Horizon Irish Open at The K Club and it will attract some of Europe’s leading professional female golfers to the stunning Co Clare venue from 31 August to 3 September.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open,” said Tim Walbert, chairman and president at Horizon.

“Our existing work with partners like Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Brendan Lawlor, alongside our title sponsorship of the Horizon Irish Open, means that this partnership is a natural step in our support for the game.”

Tournament Director Cian Branagan said: “For years, Horizon have demonstrated their enthusiastic support for golf in Ireland, and now, showcasing their support of women’s golf, by joining forces with the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.”

Mark Nolan, Managing Director of Dromoland Castle commented: “This partnership signifies an important milestone in promoting equality and diversity in golf.”