Irish Open looks set for sell-out at Mount Juliet

Séamus Power is expected to tee it up at the Irish Open

The Horizon Irish Open looks set to be a sell-out after fans snapped up all general admission tickets for Sunday at Mount Juliet.

With only limited crowds allowed at the Co Kilkenny venue last year, fans are keen to get a glimpse of the stars with Séamus Power likely to be one of the main attractions from June 30 to July 3.

It’s the earliest sell-out day in the event’s history, but many of the Irish players in action on tour this week are not guaranteed starts.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell will be there as a tournament winner last season, but Cormac Sharvin, Niall Kearney, Gavin Moynihan, Paul Dunne and John Murphy may need invitations.

Caldwell and Sharvin both missed the cut in the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Classic, where New Zealander Ryan Fox leads by three shots on 12-under from six players, including South Africa’s Oliver Bekker, who shot a new course record 62.

Caldwell went out in four-under 32 but dropped four shots coming home and signed for a second successive 72 to finish alongside Sharvin, who shot 71, three shots outside the cut on level-par.

In the Challenge Tour’s Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa, Moynihan and Murphy made four birdies each in two-under 70s at the Outeniqua course to share 59th on three-under. They’re 13 strokes behind France’s Adrien Saddier, who added a seven-under 66 on The Links to his opening 63 on the Outeniqua to head German Alexandre Knappe by three strokes.

Kearney shot a two-over 74 on the Montagu Course to slip to 105th on level-par with Dunne two shots further back after a 73 there.

At the WM Phoenix Open, Power and Graeme McDowell were late starters chasing budding US star Sahith Theegala (24), who fired a seven-under 64 to lead by three shots in the clubhouse on 12-under from Patrick Cantlay, who shot 66.

Meanwhile, Athenry’s David Kitt was the only Irish player to make the cut in the Portuguese Amateur Championship, carding a third successive 70 to go into the final round tied for 15th on six-under, 12 behind England’s Frank Kennedy.

At home, 130 Republic of Ireland golf clubs received over €8.2 million in Sports Capital Funding.

