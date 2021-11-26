Irish golfers battling travel chaos to get back from South Africa after pulling out of Joburg Open

Irish golfers Paul Dunne, Jonathan Caldwell, Cormac Sharvin and Niall Kearney were forced to bring 2021 to a premature end due to travel restrictions caused by the new COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa

The Irish, who are now battling travel chaos as they attempt to get home, were among the 23 players (19 from the UK and Ireland) to pull out of the Joburg Open in South Africa earlier today after several countries, including the UK, added a host of African countries to its travel red list.

Travellers from South Africa and Botswana, where confirmed cases have been found, as well as Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, will have to self-isolate for 10 days, with those arriving after 04:00 GMT on Sunday required to quarantine in a hotel.

“Looks like Europe will be blocking flights from today too,” Kearney said. “Hopefully we get out in time. It’s chaos here.”

As a result of the concerns surrounding the new COVID-19 variant and the subsequent travel restrictions, the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour today announced changes to the current Summer Swing of co-sanctioned tournaments in South Africa.

The Joburg Open, currently being played at Randpark Golf Club, will finish on Sunday as scheduled as a fully co-sanctioned tournament between the two tours.

The South African Open Championship, set to be played at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City next week, will also still be played as scheduled.

However, it will go ahead as a solely Sunshine Tour event with the prize fund slashed from US$1.5 million to US$500 000.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship, which was scheduled to be played at Leopard Creek Country Club from 9-12 December, has been cancelled due to the adverse effect the travel restrictions will have on the field.

Kearney was the best placed of the four on one-under overnight in Johannesburg with Caldwell level par, Dunne three-over and Sharvin seven-over.

The tournament was disrupted by inclement weather for the second day running.

After a two-hour delay for the threat of lightning, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence shot a second successive six-under 65 to lead by four strokes in the clubhouse on 12-under par from compatriot Zander Lombard, who shot 67.

England’s Ashley Chesters was third on seven-under after a 69 with joint overnight leader Angel Hidalgo of Spain in solo fourth on six-under after a level par 71.