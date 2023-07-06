Irish amateur Áine Donegan recovers from loss of clubs to sensationally take lead at US Women’s Open

Irish amateur Áine Donegan plays her second shot on the second hole during the first round of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, California

Ennis amateur Áine Donegan turned a nightmare into a dream when she overcame losing her clubs and then finding her driver smashed to fire a sensational three-under 69 to briefly share the clubhouse lead in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The Lahinch and Louisiana State University star (21), who came through 36-hole qualifying a month ago to make it into her first major, only jetted out to California on Sunday after playing for Great Britain and Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch.

It took her and her coach and caddie Gary Madden 30 hours to get from Scotland to California via Dublin and Newark but while her clubs didn’t arrive until the eve of the tournament, she overcame a bogey-start to produce the round of her life.

“It’s definitely at the top,” she said. “No doubt about it. It wouldn't be the first time I've started bogey-bogey. But for me to come back and play the rest of the round the way I finished, I'm really proud of myself for that and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow.”

After getting replacement clubs from PING, she fell in love with her new driver and was eventually relieved not to have to go back to her old one as it arrived smashed.

She admitted it has been “pinch yourself stuff” all week after playing a practice round with ten-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam and superstar Lexi Thompson.

And her new driver worked a treat as she produced an incredible first round performance, mixing an eagle two and three birdies with three bogeys to set the early pace alongside South Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu, one shot behind China’s Xiyu Janet Lin

“Honestly, I'm delighted I did,” she said of her decision to stick with her new driver. “It's like, everything happens for a reason, you know that the clubs were late and then the driver came and it was broken.

“All of a sudden, now I have no choice but to put the new driver in and I added the new three wood and a hybrid as well. And fortunately for me, they were the perfect fit.”

Starting on the back nine in the fourth group of the day, she opened with back-to-back bogeys but regrouped and her round ignited from the moment she holed her 96-yard approach for an eagle two at the 367-yard 15th.

“Yeah, I started off a little bit nervy,” she said. “I was actually doing well be two over through four holes and then I hit a driver down 15 and had 96 to the pin and my coach said just play a little bit right at the pin, it all feeds down and it's an easier putt up the hill.

“Then I hit the shot and I knew it was going to be good. It bounced and kind of spins back and it just dropped in and I've my family here and a few other Irish over here and there was a big scream from all the Irish people.

“It was kind of just one of those things that got me back to even and we just started again really. That kind of made me a bit more comfortable and I was really, really pleased to that.”

She then ripped a four-iron to three feet at the iconic, 187-yard 17th and while she bogeyed the first she bounced back with spectacular fashion with four birdies in her next five holes.

After making 18-footers at the second and third, she holed an eight-footer at the fourth and a 15-footer at the par-five sixth to take the solo lead before three-putting the ninth from 41 feet for a closing bogey.

On the PGA Tour, Séamus Power followed a flying start with a frustrating finish to open with a five-under 66 in the John Deere Classic in Illinois.

He birdied six of his first eight holes to turn in a sensational 30 but he two putted every green coming home, missing his only green of the day at the last, where he missed from six feet for par to lie four shots behind Sweden’s Jonas Blixt.

On the DP World Tour, left-hander Robert MacIntyre opened with a six-under 64 to lead the Made in HimmerLand by two shots from England’s Ross Fisher in Denmark.

But it was a struggle again for Kinsale rookie John Murphy, who double-bogeyed the 18th to open with an eight-over 78.

On the Challenge Tour, Ashley Chesters posted a seven under 65 to set the pace in the Italian Challenge Open in Rome, where Jonathan Caldwell shot 69 to share 21st with Niall Kearney 34th after a 70.

Meanwhile, amateurs Sara Byrne and Anna Foster finished tied 12th on four-over in the LET Access Series’ Capio Ogon Trophy in Sweden, just five shots behind winner Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen.