Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow in the mix for maiden win in Hawaii

Stephanie Meadow birdied two of her last three holes to move into contention for her first LPGA Tour win heading into today's final round of the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii.

The Jordanstown star (30) bogeyed the fourth at Hoakalei Country Club on Oahu but birdied the eighth and ninth before picking up two more birdies at the 16th and par-five 18th.

She missed just one fairway and had just 27 putts as her three-under 69 left her tied for fourth on six-under-par with South Korea's Somi Lee, four shots behind another Korean Hyo Joo Kim, whose level-par 72 gave her a three-shot lead on 10-under over American Brianna Do and Japan's Hinako Shibuno.

Leona Maguire is tied for 68th on six-over-par after she mixed three birdies with seven bogeys in a 76.

Kim was bogey-free for the week until she dropped shots at the seventh and 12th to see her four-stroke lead through six holes reduced to just one shot.

"There was a lot of wind going back and forth. I think it was difficult because it was not specifically directional," said Kim. "The pin position was also difficult compared to the first and second rounds. I had a hard time in that regard."

She went on to birdied the 14th before almost holing her greenside bunker shot for eagle at the 18th and tapped in the short birdie putt for an even-par 72 to maintain her three-stroke advantage on 10-under.

"It was very important because it was a matter of over par or not," said Kim. "I had a chance at the 16th hole, but I missed. So I was a little angry. Now I feel much better since I made a birdie on the last hole."

Californian Do, who earned a spot in the tournament via last Sunday's qualifier, surged up the leaderboard thanks to a 67 that included six birdies and just one bogey.

She's tied for second with 2019 AIG Women's Open champion Shibuno, the Smiling Cinderella, who shot a bogey-free 68.

Meadow would be the fourth Rolex First-Time Winner of the 2022 LPGA Tour season and the third consecutive first-time winner on the 2022 schedule.