SÉAMUS POWER looks almost certain now to make his Masters dream come true after he handed world number four Patrick Cantlay a 5&4 drubbing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

The West Waterford ace (35) won on the 14th green for the second day running to command group four with two points, guaranteeing a playoff at worst for a place in the knockout stages.

The world number 48 is projected to move to 44th in the world and so secure his Masters spot on Monday.

But with Sungjae Im beating Keith Mitchell 5&3 to leave the two Americans with just half a point, Power needs just a halved match with Mitchell to make sure of that trip down Magnolia Lane.

"I thought it played a little trickier today," said Power, who was two up after opening with five pars against an off-colour Cantlay. "It was starting to firm up and get a little faster out there.

"I didn't make too many mistakes, and obviously, I caught Patrick on a day when he didn't play his best, so I was able to take advantage, and yeah, great to get a point."

While he three-putted to lose the par-five sixth to a four, both men bogeyed the short seventh before Cantlay double-bogeyed the ninth and bogeyed the 10th to fall three down.

Power then holed a key six-footer for a half at the 11th to remain in control.

"Even though I was 3-up at 11, I ran a 35/40-footer maybe six, seven feet past going up the hill and I made it coming back down for the half," he said. "It was one of those - I had won 10 and it didn't give him the momentum straight back. Sometimes like that, you need to make those sometimes in a match, and I was able to get that one in and I was just going to continue on and win a couple holes after that."

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay had to chip in for a half in birdie fours at the 12th to remain three down but took six at the driveable 13th to go four down, finding water off the tee after Power had laid up, then missed a four-footer for a half in par at the 14th and shook hands.

Asked the secret of his recent success, Power said: "It's been just a little bit of everything and a little more peace of mind, and knowing a bit more what I am doing with my game. A quieter mind is always a good thing out of the golf course."

As for his mindset for Friday's showdown with Mitchell, he said: "I mean, nothing changes. Obviously, you're going to start every day, and your plan is going to be to win that match, and you're going to do your best to do that.

"It's going to be the same against Keith tomorrow. Keith is a good player. I've known him a long time, and it's going to be a tough battle, so hopefully I can come out on the good side of it.”

Meanwhile at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, 2019 winner Graeme McDowell fired a four-under 68 to lie tied third in the clubhouse, just two shots behind leader Ben Martin.

"Yeah, obviously pretty happy with it," McDowell said after a windy day at Corales Golf Course.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire fired a three-under 69 to share eighth in the clubhouse, just four shots behind world number one Jin Young Ko in the LPGA Tour's JTBC Classic in Carlsbad.

"Yeah, played solid," Leona said. "Didn't give myself a whole lot of chances, but surprised myself with how well I putted today, which was nice. Haven't said that about greens for a while. So, yeah, overall pretty solid start."

In Doha, Royal Dublin's Niall Kearney birdied three of his last five holes to open with a two-under 70 in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and share 26th, six shots behind Spain's Pablo Larrazábal as Jonny Caldwell shot 71 and Cormac Sharvin a 74.

But it was the opposite for Clandeboye's Jonny Caldwell, who finished his front nine with four birdies in five holes before coming home in three-over for a 71 that left him tied 41st as Cormac Sharvin shot 74.

At the Ladies European Tour's Joburg Ladies Open, Olivia Mehaffey made six birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys in an adventurous, level par 73 at Modderfontein to trail Spain's Maria Hernandez by just four shots in a tie for 13th.