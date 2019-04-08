Ireland's Leona Maguire secures her first professional victory with stunning performance in California

Ireland's Leona Maguire secured her first professional victory with a stunning performance in the Windsor Golf Classic in California.

The 24-year-old Cavan woman shot a final round 65 to progress to a three-way play-off and she duly held her nerve to claim the $22,500 winner's cheque.

"What a feeling. Absolutely delighted to get my first professional win," said Maguire on Twitter.

"Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages. Couldn't have done it without all the help from my family, friends."

Tributes have been pouring in for Maguire on social media with three-time major winner Padraig Harrington saying: "Congrats @leona_maguire on your maiden victory, first of many. And the first is special. So make sure you celebrate."

Online Editors