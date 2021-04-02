Ireland's Leona Maguire on the hunt for Major glory as she cards brilliant 67 in California

Leona Maguire combined her newly-acquired length with some razor-sharp wedge play to fire a five-under 67 that left her just a shot off the lead in the ANA Inspiration in California.

The Slieve Russell National star (26) has gained an extra 20 yards from the tee thanks to gym work and a combination of speed training and equipment changes over the past 12 months.

But it was her wedge play and putting that helped her make six birdies in the opening Major of the season at Mission Hills in Palm Springs and share second place with China’s Shansan Feng on five-under.

She’s just one stroke adrift of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (21), who made six birdies in an immaculate 66.

“Yeah, played great,” said Maguire, who birdied the first two holes and followed her lone bogey at the third with birdies at the ninth, 12th, 15th and 18th, where she laid up to around 70 yards and hit a lob wedge to five feet.

“I hit the ball solidly off the tee, which set up of a lot of nice irons into the greens. It was nice to start birdie, birdie and get some momentum heading into the round. I played really, really solid.”

Jordana town’s Stephanie Meadow (29) also started well, making three birdies in a one-under 71 to share 30th.

But while pleased her speed and gym work has given her added length, allowing her to hit shorter clubs into holes that were a challenge for her as an amateur in 2016, Maguire was delighted to use her wedge game to birdie three of the four par-fives.

“I’ve been working really hard on my wedges, so relying on them. Got close to two, so nearly chipped in for eagle there and hit the flag on 11 and the ball came off the green,” the Ballyconnell native said.

“It was one of those days where I felt maybe wasn't my day. But it was nice to bounce back, and I was really tempted to go for 18 in two.

“It was right on the limit of a 9-wood for me and my caddie, Gary, said no. So laid up with a wedge and hit lob wedge on the green, and nice to finish with a birdie.

“We talked about it, kind of maybe going in with a 6-iron or less into that green. They're just so firm in the afternoon and there is nothing stopping it there. Like I said, I’ve been working hard on my wedges, so trying to play to the strengths as well.”

She loves the course and after finishing tied 18th last year thanks to a weekend rounds of 68 and 69, she’s looking to post four solid rounds this year so she can challenge for that maiden LPGA Tour win and her first Major.

“I've been playing well the last few weeks,” she added. “I got off to a really nice start this season, and I’m trying to build on that momentum. It's nice to come back to a course that I've been to before and I did well on last year.”

As for her newly acquired power, she said: “A lot of gym work and just some speed work with my coach [Shane O’Grady].

“Changed to a new Ping driver, the new 425. Yeah, just swung it that a little bit faster and it's making a difference.

“Changed shafts on my irons as well. Back to graphite, graphite, KBS shaft. It's going a little bit higher into these greens, which again, just makes everything a little bit easier, which is nice.”

Read More

Online Editors