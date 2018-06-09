Ireland's Leona Maguire has real chance of glory on professional debut following a fine 67

The Cavan native is just three shots off leader Celine Herbin going into the weekend after today's efforts, and yesterday's opening round 69.

The 23-year-old had a poor start to round two at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Bay Course, hitting bogies on the 2nd and 7th holes. From there however she found her form.

Birdies on the 3rd, 8th and 10th and an eagle on the 9th followed with her only setback a bogey on the 12th. Maguire finished strong however with birdies on both the 17th and 18th to top off an impressive round of 67.