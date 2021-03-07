Ireland's Leona Maguire aiming for top-10 finish in Florida

Leona Maguire of Ireland plays her shot from the first tee during the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club

Ireland’s Leona Maguire was tied for 11th place after the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Golden Ocala course in Florida.

Maguire shot a one-over 73 to sit in a group of seven players at three-under for the tournament, 10 shots behind Austin Ernst.

Ernst had a 69 to be 13-under, one ahead of fellow American Jennifer Kupcho, who shot a 70.

England’s Charley Hull and Mel Reid shot two-under 70s to be tied for 18th at two-under, while their compatriot Bronte Law had a 73 to be even with the card.

