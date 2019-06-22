Ireland's James Sugrue holds his nerve to win the 2019 Amateur Championship

Cork's James Sugrue is the 2019 amateur champion following victory over Euan Walker from Scotland in Portmarnock.

The former Connacht Boys and Munster Youths winner held off a comeback from Walker in a tight match played over 36 holes to become the seventh Irishman to secure the title, 73 years after Jimmy Bruen became the first.

It all came down to the very last hole with Walker missing a 12-foot putt for a win after Sugrue went one-up on the 17th.

Online Editors