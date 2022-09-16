Ireland’s Hugh Foley and Matthew McClean on collison course for place in US Open and Masters

Amateurs Matthew McClean and Hugh Foley (r) could be playing off for a place in the US Open and Masters. Photo: Steven Gibbons/USGA

Ireland’s Hugh Foley and Matthew McClean are just one win away from meeting in the final of the US Mid-Amateur Championship in Wisconsin and battling each other for dream starts in the US Open and the Masters next year.

The duo made it through to today’s semi-finals at Erin Hills - a 16-year-old course where the logo is a shamrock and cottages on the property are named for iconic Irish venues such as Ballybunion and Lahinch. Even the pub has an Irish theme.

Royal Dublin’s Foley (25), and Malone’s McClean (29) have found the surroundings to their liking.

On a glorious Thursday the two Irish internationals advanced to the semi-finals in their first-ever appearance in this championship.

Foley (25) has been on a tear since July, becoming the first man since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the North of Ireland and South of Ireland titles back to back before knocking McClean out in the semis of the AIG Irish Close at Headfort, where he lost in the final.

Foley eliminated 2022 US Amateur Four-Ball champion Chad Wilfong 2 up in his quarter-final as Belfast man McClean knocked out Scott Turner of Florida 2&1 having edged through his quarter-final at the 20th following bogeys at the 17th and 18th when two up with two to go.

Foley will play Bryce Hanstad (35) from Minnesota as McClean takes on Josh Persons (38) from Fargo in North Dakota.

As Foley and McClean are on opposites end of the draw, there's a chance these good friends could face each other in the 36-hole final with the first 18 scheduled later today and the second 18 set for Saturday morning from 1pm Irish time following a rain delayed start to the event.

A victory by either one would give the US Mid-Amateur its second international champion after Australia's Lukas Michel in 2019.

The champion receives a spot in next year's US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club and a likely invitation into April's Masters Tournament.

In June, Pádraig Harrington won the US Senior Open, and Rory McIlroy (2011) and Graeme McDowell (2010) are past US Open champions.

As for this run to the last four, Foley said: "It's great. I didn't know what to expect coming over. Just freewheel. Just keep going. Don't tighten up, just keep loose, and just - I just feel used to it.

"I lost in the final of the Irish Amateur a couple weeks ago (on the 20th after being 4 up after 9 to Quentin Carew) so I've got to know not to get ahead of myself and just keep playing hole by hole. It feels comfortable."

McClean has yet to win a big title but he's been close on numerous occasions and he's making sure he has plenty of memorabilia.

"I've spent a good bit of money in the pro shop already, with the shamrock [logo] and all that [merchandise]. It would be unbelievable [to win], really," he said.

"Yeah, it feels like we've been here probably two weeks as opposed to a week, so our practice round was on Thursday, and then is today Thursday? So we've been going for eight days, and there's still two days left, so it's going to be a 10-day tournament.

"No, it is, it's tough. I've been lucky enough to sort of have a couple caddies on the way around. Haven't planned anything.

“My girlfriend sort of pushed the bag for a few holes, and that's when I changed. I was 5-over through 8 holes, and she slept in, so that was her fault, 5-over through 8, and then I was 8-under for the rest of the stroke play when she pushed the bag, so I thank her for that.”

Three times against Wilfong, a former Wake Forest golfer who played briefly on the Korn Ferry Tour before getting his amateur status back in 2016, Foley trailed by a hole before winning three consecutive holes from the 12th to take a 2-up lead.

Foley went to the par-5 18th with a 1-up advantage, and Wilfong eventually conceded the hole when he failed to get up and down for bogey after twice going over the green with pitch shots.

While he's won stroke play editions of the Close and West, he's also won two matchplay titles in the North and South this year and reached the final of the Close, where he was 4-up after nine to Carew but lost on the 20th.

"Yeah, we play a lot of it back home, so we have six major championships," Foley said of matchplay.

"Top of my head, three of them are this format, 36 a day. Now, the hills around here make it tougher on you physically, but I'm quite used to it. I've played something like 25 matches this year, 36 a day. It takes a lot of getting used to, I think. Your feet start hurting, but you just keep going.

"I think today I was over par in both matches, so you can get maybe a bit of luck, luck of the Irish, that you don't get a guy who shoots 5-under and knocks you out. That's maybe why I'm still here. Need to capitalise on the luck now and turn it around tomorrow."

McClean, who is an optometrist, took the lead against Turner, the owner and operator of the Minor League Golf Tour in Florida, with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th to grab a 2-up advantage and closed out the match at the 17th.

He had to go to the 20th to win in the round of 16 on Thursday morning against 2014 runner-up Brad Nurski, featured a pair of unlikely loss-of-hole penalties by each competitor.

After leaving the 10th tee, McClean's caddie accepted a cart ride from a volunteer, which incurs a loss-of-hole penalty.

Then on the par-4 14th hole, Nurski hit a wrong ball.

The long-hitting left-hander managed to tie the match with winning pars on the 17h and 18th to force extra holes before McClean won with a par on the 358-yard 20th.

"Yeah, it's very good," McClean said of the Irish success story this week.

"As I said, I didn't know any the scores on the way around, but he's (Foley) playing very good, so I sort of would have backed him to win, but these are all very tough matches. That was the idea.

"We managed to avoid each other on each half of the draw, so if we can win tomorrow morning, then it'll be a pretty good afternoon."

2022 US Mid-Amateur Championship

Semi-finals

7am (1pm Irish time) - Bryce Hanstad, Edina, Minn. vs. Hugh Foley, Republic of Ireland.

7.15am (1.15pm Irish time) - Matthew McClean, Republic of Ireland vs. Josh Persons, Fargo, N.D



