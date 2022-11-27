| 8.1°C Dublin

Ireland’s golfing stock never higher

Harrington leading the way for the likes of McIlroy, Lowry, Power and Maguire who burst on scene in 2008

Leona Maguire has matured from a child prodigy into a highly successful professional. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Expand

Dermot Gilleece

Contagion is how Dr Bob Rotella describes it, twisting a normally fearful phenomenon into one of great mutual benefit. Ireland’s leading golfers know the feeling after one of their most successful seasons in recent history.

A look back to 2008 explains it all. That was when Shane Lowry won the West of Ireland and North of Ireland Championships, Leona Maguire captured the Irish Women’s title, Séamus Power won the Irish Youths and Pádraig Harrington completed the historic double of the Open and PGA Championships.

