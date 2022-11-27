Ireland’s golfing stock never higher

Contagion is how Dr Bob Rotella describes it, twisting a normally fearful phenomenon into one of great mutual benefit. Ireland’s leading golfers know the feeling after one of their most successful seasons in recent history.

A look back to 2008 explains it all. That was when Shane Lowry won the West of Ireland and North of Ireland Championships, Leona Maguire captured the Irish Women’s title, Séamus Power won the Irish Youths and Pádraig Harrington completed the historic double of the Open and PGA Championships.

And what of Rory McIlroy, the most talented of them all? The 19-year-old could have recorded his first professional win that season but for a missed short putt in a play-off for the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Fourteen years on, Lowry has captured the BMW/PGA Championship in his most productive season, financially. And after becoming Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour, Maguire has also gone on to amass unprecedented riches. Then we had Power securing his second PGA Tour title while Harrington did essentially what we expected him to do on America’s Champions Tour, though the US Senior Open was a splendid bonus.

Meanwhile, McIlroy scaled hitherto unconquered heights by becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup as PGA Tour number one and the Harry Vardon Trophy as European number one, while ending both seasons as world number one.

Just back from Dubai, leading coach Pete Cowen was happy to acknowledge these achievements. “Yes, I agree with Rotella,” he said. “The Irish have done well. Mind you, what Leona’s been doing, we’ve seen that coming for a while. And we saw the same promise in Rory, when he was also 13 or 14. Natural progression.

“Now, they’ve all become role models in their own right. But the key was to have somebody at the top showing them the way. That’s what Pádraig has been doing for a number of years. What’s really so valuable about him is that you won’t find a nicer guy. Sure, you can still be influential and not be a very nice person. Golf is such a selfish game, that players can behave very selfishly and still be role models.

​“Like [Tiger] Woods. When he was at his peak, he wouldn’t talk to anybody. He wouldn’t pass any information on to other players. He was a role model only through the quality of his golf. Whereas Pádraig has always been ready to demonstrate to people the value of a strong work ethic.

“I don’t know anyone who more likes to hit golf balls. He realised 10 years ago that he had to get longer. All the drills he did were aimed at achieving more length, which he knew he’d need to be competitive. Now, look at the dividend it’s delivering as a senior.”

Which led us to Maguire and her absorbing duel with Lydia Ko in Florida last Sunday. Interestingly, at 5ft 6ins and 123.5lbs, Maguire looked to have a clear, physical edge over Ko, who stands 5ft 5ins and weighs 112.5lbs. Yet she appeared significantly longer off the tee, especially over the critical, finishing holes.

“Yeah, Ko looks quite slight, doesn’t she?” the Yorkshireman remarked. “But that’s nature for you. Think of your annual school sports where you watched some skinny kid running faster than bigger rivals. That’s natural speed. As a golf coach, however, you can definitely help a player improve their club-head speed. In fact, you’ll find more and more kids are working on speed these days, seeing the value of what it’s doing for Harrington.”

There is no doubt but that greater orthodoxy, brought about by intensive coaching, is also delivering a rich dividend in these parts. Over lunch with Peter Alliss about 10 years ago, I remember him observing: “I can’t think of one Irish golfer who has swung like Luke Donald or Gene Littler. My dear, dear partner, Christy O’Connor, was probably the best, technically, yet even he had a dip and a sway and a movement that was slightly unorthodox. But for all their eccentricities, the Irish have made a wonderful contribution to the game.”

If he were still broadcasting, one imagines the great Alliss acknowledging the orthodox skills behind McIlroy’s driving, Lowry’s pitching and chipping, Power’s iron play and Harrington’s remarkable consistency.

Pádraig Harrington. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

​Meanwhile, Noel Fox highlighted a key element behind the special place Harrington commands in the Irish game. A former Walker Cup player who has become a highly-regarded teaching professional at Leopardstown, Fox has been a close friend since their amateur days.

“I especially admire Pádraig for the fact that his swing is now visually different from when he turned pro,” he said.

“There aren’t many pros you could say that about. While guys may tell you that they’re working very hard to change this and that in their swing, it won’t look any different to the naked eye.

“With Pádraig, however, the swing really is a lot different. In fact, the difference between his swing when he came on tour in 1996 and now, couldn’t be more marked. An exceptional short game and skilful course management were crucial in allowing him to make the change almost seamlessly.”

Looking back once more to 2008, the achievements of the Maguire twins were quite staggering. With their 14th birthday still months away, they totally dominated the Irish Women’s at Westport, where Leona beat Lisa in the final and Lisa won the Leitrim Cup as leading qualifier.

Nor were they fearful of foreign fields, with Leona claiming the French Under-18 title at St Cloud. Elsewhere, she won the Hermitage Scratch Cup with a fine score of 148 (73, 75) and the twins combined to give Loreto College Cavan success in the Suzuki Irish Schools Championship at Milltown.

Ever a keen observer of the game, Fox retains images of a wild day at Portmarnock GC during the Darren Clarke Foundation weekend in October of that year. “I wanted to see the Maguires,” he said, “and I was massively impressed with both of them, given the conditions. Even at 13, they’d already worked out what the game was about.

“They’d assembled the building blocks and there was no hint of getting too caught up in technique. I got the impression of watching kids who were simply having fun. Which was really nice.”