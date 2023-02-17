Ireland’s Anna Caplice joins a host of sports stars to criticise ‘crass’ Tiger Woods tampon prank

Irish rugby star Anna Caplice joined a host of women in golf to express their disappointment at Tiger Woods’ tampon prank during the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

The 15-time Major winner outdrove playing partners Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy consistently during an opening 69 and tried to poke fun at Thomas by discretely putting an unopened tampon in his hand after he’d outdriven him on the ninth hole.

Thomas threw it to the ground before the pair hugged and laughed their way to the turn.

"If the world generally respected women I would be able to see the funny side of this,” Caplice wrote on Twitter. "But it doesn't. So I don't.”

The Cork player later deleted her tweets on the controversy.

“Deleting tweets because I'm not ready for a day of being attacked,” Caplice, a keen golfer, posted later.

Sky Sports Golf presenter Sarah Stirk also expressed her surprise at what she described as a “crass” and “disappointing” move by Woods, who is making his first appearance in a PGA Tour event since last year’s Open Championship.

"My overriding feelings are complete surprise and being honest, really disappointed," the presenter told Sky Sports News.

"I'm a female working in sport. I'm passionate and love the game of golf. I think we're all striving for equality and we've all seen massive inroads which everybody is doing when it comes to promoting women's sport, media exposure and increase in participation levels.

"We want women's sport to be on a playing field with men and I think this incident was extremely disappointing. I think it was crass to be honest.

"They're two good friends. JT and Tiger Woods, good buddies, play a lot together. Tiger Woods outdrove Justin Thomas. It was seemingly done in jest.

"To me it was laddy, blokey behaviour, passing him the tampon effectively saying: 'I've outdriven you, 'you're driving the ball like a women', effectively the inference of the incident that happened and that to me says females, women are inferior to men. ‘I've outdriven you, you've driven the ball a shorter distance than I have and therefore women are inferior to men’.

"I think that's not what we want to be showcasing in the world of sport. It was crass, it was disappointing and I think surprise from my side because he's playing in the Genesis on the PGA Tour. It's a tournament that he hosts.”

Stirk added: "He's been out of the limelight for a while. He's been injured. He comes back and there are multiple cameras with millions, billions watching around the world and a joke that he thought was private clearly has been picked up.

"A lot of people have jumped on this and, no wonder, because it's extremely disappointing and I'm surprised the most recognisable golfer on the planet has put himself in this position to be exposed in this way.

"Tiger is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf with 15 Major championships. He has an unbelievable foundation and provides support for disadvantaged kids around the world.

"He's an ambassador and a superstar. I would have personally expected a bit better. He's in the public domain all the time.

"It can be seen as laddy behaviour but I just think what it says, the inference is not good. Women should not be portrayed as being inferior to men in any walk of life and certainly on a sporting landscape, women, girls should not be made to feel like they're inferior.

"Showcasing females to be inferior to men and being the butt of an in-joke between two men was really poor.”

Woods clearly enjoyed hitting it past long hitters like McIlroy and Thomas in the opening round at Rivera Country Club but admitted conditions played into his hands.

"The way this golf course is playing right now, you watch Rory and JT and myself, we're all hitting these little like cheater kind of flighted ones and rolling the ball out there," Woods said.

"I'd have a little harder time if I guess Rory or JT, when it was wet and they can bomb it 320, but this golf course is set up where you can kind of scoot it, get it around and I was able to do that all day today.”

McIlroy did not enjoy being outdriven by 47-year old Woods, who is playing a reduced schedule after almost losing his leg in a car crash two years ago.

"I know, I'm going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again. I don't like him hitting it by me.”

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac, tweeted: "I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder Cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him.”